Minnis pledges to recover sovereign credit rating

Making a case to the electorate that the Free National Movement (FNM) is the only party that can “save The Bahamas” and change its course toward a future where Bahamians are empowered, FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said in a national address last night that under an FNM government “we will get our credit rating back to investment grade in short order”; a promise Minnis said Bahamians “can take to the bank”.

Standard & Poor’s, the world’s largest credit ratings agency, recently downgraded The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating in a grim economic report on the country’s fiscal health and future.

It was the fourth downgrade from a major ratings agency since the current Christie administration took office.

Prime Minister Perry Christie has said it must be acknowledged that S&P noted in its report that the downgrade is in part due to the impact and costs associated with hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew - $150 million and over $500 million respectively.

Minnis summed up 2016 as one of the worst years in the history of the nation, pointing to a myriad of “disasters; natural and man-made”.

“But, we are a resilient people, and we are still standing,” Minnis said.

“As we move into 2017, we must face the harsh realities that face us after nearly five years of this Christie administration.

“Economically, we are far worse off than where we were five years ago.

“Gross domestic product (GDP) growth remains anemically low.

“The national debt continues to rise.

“The debt to GDP ratio is worsening.

“Unemployment remains stubbornly high.

“The murder rate is unacceptably high.

“The middle class has been decimated.

“Poverty is on the rise.

“And to top it all off, 2016 saw the downgrade of The Bahamas’ credit rating to junk status.”

Insisting that if The Bahamas continues on this path there would be grave long-term consequences, Minnis said the way forward to save The Bahamas requires a change in leadership and a change in government.

“Though the problems we now face are not insurmountable, they have proven to be more than the Christie administration has the capacity to handle,” he said.

“The Free National Movement while in opposition has regrouped and has assembled a leadership team of diverse, skilled Bahamians who can face these challenges head-on.

“Let me assure you, my fellow Bahamians, that under an FNM government, we will get our credit rating back to investment grade in short order.

“This is a promise that you can take to the bank.”

Minnis said an FNM government would stop wasteful spending and weed out corruption.

To this end, Minnis promised to introduce a Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) if the FNM is successful at the polls.

He said this will hold the government accountable for the “money [it] collects from you”.

New Zealand value-added tax (VAT) consultants recommended that the new tax, implemented in 2015, be introduced along with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and a Fiscal Responsibility Act to build confidence in the government’s usage of the tax revenue.

While a revised FOI bill was introduced in Parliament last month, a FRA has yet to be seen.

Minnis also pledged an FNM government would introduce, with the assistance of the private sector, a program for Bahamian entrepreneurs.

He said an FNM government would also immediately begin the process of expediting Crown land applications.

Minnis also reiterated his previous pledge to review and possibly reverse the deal the Christie administration has struck with the Chinese to complete Baha Mar.

Additionally, Minnis said an FNM administration would introduce legislation to establish term limits for prime ministers; a recall system for non-performing MPs and to make the offices of the president of the Senate, speaker of the House of Assembly and director of Public Prosecution independent.

The FNM leader also touched on education, crime, Bahamian culture, and more reliable power.

As it relates to power, Minnis said under the FNM there would be a “comprehensive energy revolution” through a national solarization program, allowing citizens to produce their own power using government-subsidized solar panels.

Speaking to the “deterioration” of the nation’s healthcare system, Minnis, the former minister of health, said an FNM government would substantially upgrade the healthcare infrastructure and introduce catastrophic national health insurance to adequately address chronic illnesses.

“We hear your cry for change, and we can be that change that you can believe in,” he said.

“But time is short, so we ask you to go and get registered, so that you can vote for the change that you so badly need and deserve. Time is short, so do not delay.”



