CCA VAT exempt

An email leaked to the press yesterday reveals that the Christie administration has exempted China Construction America (CCA) Bahamas Limited, the lead construction firm on the Baha Mar project, from paying value-added tax (VAT).

Last night, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, who was contacted by The Nassau Guardian, said the benefits that will flow as a result of a completed and operational Baha Mar project far outweigh the concessions the government has agreed to.

“There will be tremendous benefits to the Bahamian people,” Maynard-Gibson said.

“What’s the benefit to the people? A resort that not only will be completed by a developer that is world class, but an operator that is world class, who has the capacity to complete it, as well as to operate it successfully.”

The email revealing the VAT exemption — dated January 4 — directs all subcontractors of CCA to present invoices for payment that are devoid of VAT charges.

“Dear sirs, it’s agreed with the government that the subcontractors and suppliers of CCA Bahamas Ltd. shall be entitled to have the benefit of a full exemption from the payment of all value-added tax for works carried out on the Baha Mar project,” the email said.

“Therefore, you are required not to charge the value-added tax on your invoices for goods and/or services to CCA.

“If you have paid VAT to the government or your own subcontractors and/or suppliers, please record these invoices as listed in the attached summary form and submit to CCA for the review and process of the Bahamas authority.”

The leaked email obscures the receiver or receivers of the correspondence.

Guardian Business attempted to contact CCA through the address shown in the email, however, there was no reply up to press time. Guardian Business also called the number in the email and spoke to a person who said they had no knowledge of the email.

‘Unfortunate’ comments

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest said his party predicted this move by the Christie administration “some time ago”.

Turnquest said he suspects this is only one part of the reason the government and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) (the new Baha Mar owner) sealed information surrounding the sale of Baha Mar and have refused to release details.

“The deal is of questionable value for the Bahamian people,” he said.

“When you add up all the concessions, over a billion dollars, what do we have to show for it at the end of the day? We have a couple of jobs to show for it.”

“It will be interesting to see what else is included in that agreement. The government remains intent on hiding whatever negotiations they have made.”

Turnquest said the country has already given away at least $400 million in stamp tax on the Baha Mar deal, money that the country “desperately” needs.

S&P recently downgraded this country’s investment rating to “junk status” despite the government calling for confidence following the reignited Baha Mar project.

Turnquest said the government has now locked The Bahamas “into a bad deal to satisfy unknown interests”.

He suggested that if this VAT concession has in fact been granted to Baha Mar, the government of The Bahamas will have to offer the same concessions or more to Atlantis, which has the country locked into a “most favored nation” contract, where it can be treated no less than any other investor.

“That is money that is being forfeited or invested for no equity,” Turnquest said.

“This value-added tax is likely to add up to hundreds of millions, when the country is in desperate need of revenue and when ordinary Bahamian companies are being asked to pay their fair share. Yet they are giving away to this foreign entity all these VAT concessions and not paying work permit fees or casino fees.”

Turnquest said if these kinds of concessions made in secret deals with the government continue, the government and people of The Bahamas would “lose control of our economy”.

But the attorney general found the FNM deputy leader’s comments unfortunate.

“I think it is most unfortunate that someone who aspires to be a future leader in our country and who is in the Parliament is making such statements that are clearly unfounded and totally political about an investment that we have seen could result, and did result in the downgrading of our economy, and I wonder where Peter Turnquest was when his administration negotiated concessions in relation to Baha Mar.

“It is not unusual for a government to grant incentives or concessions that the government believes would benefit the country. That’s what the FNM did, not only in relation to Baha Mar, but in relation to other investments, and that is what the PLP has done as well.

“And as the prime minister has said, as we are aware of the Atlantis investment that has concessions and has a most favored nation clause and of the concessions that were granted by the FNM — the PM has already said this — those granted in relation to this new investor do not violate the most favored nation clause and are not extraordinary in relation to Baha Mar.”

Questions

Sources close to Sarkis Izmirlian, the original Baha Mar developer, said: “Is there any proof that work permits have been paid for the thousands of workers they have brought in?

“Have they submitted the criminal records for the workers?

“The average price for a Chinese worker’s permit is $6,000, so if the government is waiving stamp tax, VAT, etc., what is the country getting from this deal?

“Don't say jobs, because we need more than that after giving away 1,000 acres of Crown land, beachfront property to a Communist state, who now has complete control over our tourism product. It’s clear as day that the Chinese got everything they wanted to facilitate an opening right before the general election.”

Turnquest said the government has set a terrible precedent if the revelation of this VAT concession is accurate.

“This government has shaken investor confidence locally and internationally,” he said. “And we will be locked into a bad deal in perpetuity. You have this project and you’re not earning anything from it.”



