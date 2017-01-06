FNMs no-show at BTC probe meeting

Members of the Official Opposition appointed to the select committee set to probe the controversial 2011 sale of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) were no-shows at the committee’s first meeting yesterday, according to its chairman, Golden Isles MP Shane Gibson.

Gibson said Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn and North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly were advised about the meeting via email, but only Neilly responded, advising that he was unable to attend.

Gibson said the meeting proceeding without the opposition members, but he hopes they fulfill their obligation to be a part of the probe.

The next meeting will be held within two weeks.

Calls placed to Lightbourn and Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner were not returned.

While few details were revealed from yesterday’s first meeting, Gibson has said that the public will be advised on how the committee intends to proceed.

“You will know exactly what it is we are doing,” Gibson, who is also minister of labor, said.

”You don’t have to guess or speculate.

“Once we sit down in our first meeting, we will outline the process and procedure and share that with the public so that we make sure everyone understands exactly how we will proceed in gathering the information.”

The probe comes more than two and a half years after Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells gave notice in the House that, at the next sitting after he spoke, he intended to move for the appointment of a select committee of Parliament to “investigate, examine and inquire into the surrounding circumstances and facts relating to the privatization of BTC”.

Parliamentarians were expected to debate the request in February 2014, but the resolution was never brought to the House.

Wells has withdrawn his notice since joining the Free National Movement in November 2015.

In February 2015, Wells, who was still a member of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), said the government had lost interest in “dredging up the past”, and was instead focusing on liberalizing the telecommunications industry.

The Official Opposition has called the probe nothing more than a deflection from more important issues.

Responding to criticisms in some quarters that the exercise is a witch hunt for political ammunition ahead of the general election, Gibson stressed there would be criticism irrespective of when the probe was done.



