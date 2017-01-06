Woman called police after grandson hid gun in house

The chief magistrate yesterday commended a woman who called police after she found a pistol that her grandson had hidden in her house.

Police arrested Hensel Ellis, 23, on October 17, 2016 after the woman discovered the unloaded 9mm pistol while cleaning in the front room of her home in Yellow Elder Gardens.

Ellis, who has been in custody since his arrest, changed his plea to guilty before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Ellis told the police that his friend, Arlington Butler Jr., who was murdered in August 2015, had given him the gun.

He told the court that he had been shot several times, but was now determined to change his life.

Before passing sentence, Ferguson-Pratt said, “I want to commend your grandmother for standing up for what is right.

“Countless other parents and guardians, if they had found that firearm they would have put it back and pretended that they didn’t see it, or tried to dispose of it so as not to expose the wrong.”

Noting that most murders involved firearms, Ferguson-Pratt said that people arrested on gun related offenses need prison sentences.

She sentenced Ellis to 22 months with effect from October 17, due to his guilty plea and lack of previous convictions.

Ferguson-Pratt said that case was distinguishable from the three-year sentence she passed on another man who also pleaded guilty to gun crimes this week.

In the other case, the defendant had a loaded gun in a public place.



