Man sentenced for pulling gun on mom during fight

A man who claimed that he was high on cocaine and marijuana when he pulled a shotgun on his mother during a fight in her home was yesterday jailed for 20 months.

Jamal Humes, 31, knocked out his mother’s teeth and threatened her with an illegally shortened shotgun when she ordered him to leave her residence on December 31, the court heard.

Police arrested Humes the following day and he took them to where he had concealed the weapon.

Humes, who did not have a lawyer, said that all of his brushes with the law occurred when he was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.

He said, “Every time I get in trouble with the law, I been on drugs. I was hard on marijuana, cocaine and alcohol.”

In passing sentence, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt condemned Humes for disrespecting his mother and brandishing an illegal weapon.

“The book says you honor your father and mother, so one, it will be well with you, and two, you have long life. Many have come to an untimely death because they have dishonored their parents.

“How dare you go into your mother’s house and dishonor her, and after dishonoring her, produce a firearm and brandish it?”

Ferguson-Pratt said that Humes needed help for his drug addiction, but a prison sentence was necessary for his “reprehensible behavior”.

Humes was ordered to undergo drug treatment for his addictions during his sentence.



