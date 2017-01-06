Man murdered in Foxdale

An 18-year old was killed shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday in a double shooting on Cordia Crescent, Foxdale, police reported.

The man was identified as Jarvis Roker.

According to police, two men were standing in front of a home when the occupants of a dark colored Honda vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at them before speeding off.

The other man was taken to hospital and remains in stable condition.

Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander said yesterday police have no leads and made the usual appeals for the public’s assistance in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 919, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.

This was the second murder for 2017.



