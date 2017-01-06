Marines cleared of Cuban abuse charges last year, Munroe says

More than three years after the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) launched a disciplinary hearing into the alleged abuse of Cuban detainees at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre, the five marines accused of the beatings have been cleared, according to their attorney Wayne Munroe.

According to Munroe, the hearing was concluded in late August 2016.

He said the marines were found to have used force not outside what was appropriate under the circumstances.

According to witness statements from defense force marines and detainees at the facility, Cuban detainees were severely beaten after they attempted to escape from the center back in May 2013.

The hearing was closed to the media and the public.

“We made our submission in January [2016] and then I think after [Captain] Sawyer had medical leave he would have given his decision on the 9th of August. He found all of the marines not guilty of all of the specifications and in essence, our position was they had a duty to prevent escapes from the detention center.

“That is what the defense [force] is there for, security.”

Munroe also pointed to certain inconsistencies in the witness accounts of what transpired.

For example, he said while the Cubans claimed they received no medial attention following the escape attempt, they later admitted otherwise.

Explaining the defense force’s decision, Munroe said, “There is something called the continuum of force, which says the first thing you do is put a man there obviously in uniform so it’s the context of when you see the policeman you do not do anything wrong.

“If you start to go wrong the policeman speaks to you; gives you a command, which is the next graduation. If you do not respond to the commands, he then touches you.

“If you then react violently to his touching he can graduate the use of force against you up to and including killing you, which is why nothing ever happens with the killings in the United States.

“That’s the continuum of force from the police being there.

“All you have to establish is if it’s a fair graduation.”

When contacted, St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman, the shadow minister for foreign affairs, questioned why the outcome of the hearing was not made public last year.

“We have an investigation in this country and nothing comes to light,” he said.

“If they were found not guilty it should have been made known to the public and it wasn’t.

“We continue on the same saga. Nothing is exposed.”

The government ordered the investigation into the alleged abuse of the detainees, most of whom were repatriated or granted asylum in a third country.

It was argued that defense force marines assigned to the detention center are entitled to use force when faced with belligerent detainees, especially ones who attempt to escape.

A marine accused of abusing the group of Cuban migrants admitted in January 2016 that they used force and also pepper spray to subdue three migrants who were attempting to escape.

Four Cubans were relocated to the prison in June, 2013 for their safety.

Carlos Pupo and Lazaro Seara Marin remained at the prison until February 2016, after their attorney Fred Smith filed a habeas corpus application.

Pupo and Marin, who were never charged with a crime, relocated to the United States shortly after their release.

The men were branded as national security risks, but there was no explanation as to why charges were never brought against them.

The controversy sparked by the release of the men put a spotlight on what allegedly occurred at the center in 2013.



