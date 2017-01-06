‘We had no intention of marching with PLP’

We March Bahamas organizer and community activist Ranard Henfield yesterday admitted to “playing chess” with Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts by inviting Roberts and the PLP to march with the group on Majority Rule Day.

“We had no intention of marching with the PLP,” said Henfield while a guest on Guardian Radio show “Morning Blend” with host Dwight Strachan.

“We March is not trying to promote the PLP.

“We March is saying to Bahamians if you are dissatisfied with the status quo and want to uproot the status quo, stand up and speak up for yourselves.”

Henfield said, “One of the things for us in We March from the beginning was that we were always all inclusive and that is for all Bahamians. That’s one point.

“The second point is we’ve been saying from the beginning that we believe our members of Parliament seek to maintain the status quo.

“A lot of people say the PLP doesn’t want to maintain the status quo; they want to uplift Bahamians and they believe in Bahamians.

“A lot of people said the FNM (Free National Movement) is not seeking to maintain the status quo; the FNM will bring change.

“What we did was very deliberate to Bradley Roberts over the weekend to say to ‘Mr. Roberts we know you believe in putting country over party’, which we know he doesn’t, and wait for his response.

“We were saying ‘we know that you believe in unity over divisive tactics’, which we know he doesn’t.

“...We put that out there on the table in front of him and said respond.”

After the Cabinet Office denied the We March Bahamas request to occupy Rawson and Parliament squares for its second march as it did on November 25, the organizers said they still plan to lead a march in Downtown Nassau on January 10.

Henfield claimed the decision to deny the group access to the squares came after Roberts announced the PLP’s plan to march in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule.

Henfield insisted yesterday the group is solely about uniting Bahamians.

He said We March Bahamas is “not anti-PLP”.

“One of the things for us is that we have always expressed from day one that the revolution we are pushing for is a love revolution or love fest as [former FNM Senator John Bostwick] and me have always tried to unite,” he said.

“We March is about uniting Bahamians, whether black, white, rich or poor and regardless of religious, political or social views, etc.

“We’ve always been pushing for unity. One of the things for us is we appreciate that there are a lot of people in this country that want to maintain the status quo, that want to have the Bahamian people divided so that they can be conquered.

“Had they (PLP) joined, we would have been pushing the same message we have always pushed and that is that we are all Bahamians and we want a better Bahamas for all Bahamians and not that when the PLP is in power the PLP is doing well or when the FNM is in power the FNM is doing well.

“We want a country where, regardless of who is in power, we all do well.

“But We March was never anti-PLP. Should the DNA, UPM or FNM win, we will march on them too and ensure we keep their feet to the fire.

“We March isn’t just for 2016, 2017 or the PLP, regardless of who comes. We March is here to stay, and We March will light the fire under every administration’s feet to ensure that we have transparency, accountability and people in power who are looking out for all Bahamians.”



