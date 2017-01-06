D’Aguilar dares govt to reveal Baha Mar deal

Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Montagu and former Baha Mar director Dioniso D’Aguilar yesterday renewed calls for the government to unseal the Baha Mar deal following the revelation that the Christie administration has exempted China Construction America (CCA) Bahamas Limited, the lead construction firm on the Baha Mar project, from paying value-added tax (VAT).

“So by delaying [the project] two years, it’s already cost the government $400 million in lost tax revenue, $2.5 billion in GDP and $600 million in lost wages; that’s for delay,” D’Aguilar told The Nassau Guardian.

“Now we are talking about VAT exemptions that the previous owner [Sarkis Izmirlian] of Baha Mar was never afforded.

“So I still, for the life of me, can’t understand why they think this is the best deal that was on the table.

“... So from the start this decision has cost the Bahamian taxpayer hundreds of millions of dollars.

“[It] has irreparably damaged our economy by the loss of GDP... and now the additional concession.

“You have to ask oneself, why did they think this was the best deal?

“They never, ever showed us who else was competing.

“They never showed us what other people offered.

“This was a back room, sweetheart deal for their Chinese lover.”

The email — dated January 4 — that was leaked to the press on Wednesday revealing the VAT exemption, directs all subcontractors of CCA to present invoices for payment that are devoid of VAT charges.

“Dear sirs, it’s agreed with the government that the subcontractors and suppliers of CCA Bahamas Ltd. shall be entitled to have the benefit of a full exemption from the payment of all value-added tax for works carried out on the Baha Mar project,” the email said.

“Therefore, you are required not to charge the value-added tax on your invoices for goods and/or services to CCA.

“If you have paid VAT to the government or your own subcontractors and/or suppliers, please record these invoices as listed in the attached summary form and submit to CCA for the review and process of the Bahamas authority.”

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, who was contacted by The Nassau Guardian, on Wednesday said the benefits that will flow as a result of a completed and operational Baha Mar project far outweigh the concessions the government has agreed to.

D’Aguilar said yesterday, “I have always said that they are not happy with this deal.

“They are embarrassed by this deal because you are always anxious to reveal a good deal.

“You don’t reveal a bad deal. You cloak it in darkness.”

D’Aguilar challenged that if the government was truly proud of the deal, it would reveal it.

“This is not a good deal, and that’s why the attorney general was so defensive,” he said.

“Yes, governments give concessions, but the objective is to get the best deal for the Bahamian people.

“I contend that this is not the best deal, without all the facts.

“And the fact that they are not willing to reveal the facts, you allow people like me to dispute the outcome.

“This is why it is so important to change the government.

“We don’t know what the hell is going on in the back room.

“We don’t know how extensive the Chinese tentacles are on our country and on our government. We just don’t know.”

Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware in June 2015, but all related cases have since been dismissed.

In August, Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that the government and Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM), which financed the project, had reached an agreement to resume work on the Cable Beach project.

Christie announced recently that Baha Mar has been sold to CTF BM Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE).

The August agreement with CEXIM remains sealed by the Supreme Court, a move that caused great public backlash.



