No ‘coordinated’ DNA involvement in We March

While the leaders of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) fully support the We March Bahamas group and its plans to march on January 10, the party will not be represented as a whole during the march to respect the wishes of the march’s organizers.

“As it relates to We March [Bahamas], we have gone on the record saying Mr. Ranard Henfield has done a good job in galvanizing the support of people who feel the government has been lacking in transparency, but we are going as individuals,” said DNA Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer this week.

“The premise of the We March protest is that it is not going to be political, and we still don’t want to bring a political perspective to that particular march.

“We want it to be about individuals who believe governments ought to be

responsible to the people who put them there.

“As individuals we want to support them.

“I know I will go to the We March component, but it is not something that the DNA is going to be going to as a party.”

DNA Leader Branville McCartney said he was present at the first march on November 25 but is not sure if he will make the second march because he may be traveling.

Shortly after We March Bahamas announced its plans to have a second march on January 10, Majority Rule Day, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts announced that the PLP will be hosting a march on the same day to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule.

Mortimer said while he and the party understand and respect the significance of Majority Rule Day, “only half the battle is won”.

“There is not going to be any coordinated DNA specific involvement in any of the particular marches,” he said.

“From our standpoint, Majority Rule is something that ought to be remembered, but our take on it goes beyond it.

“When we talk about remembering Majority Rule, it wasn’t just about political power but the premise that brought Majority Rule about.

“The march for Majority Rule was ultimately for us to become economic owners of our country. And so one of the things we want to admonish the Bahamian people to remember as we take part in the Majority Rule march is that only half the battle has been won, and as Mr. McCartney indicated earlier, the importance of voting to ensure that we get what’s promised to us as a part of Majority Rule which is that at one point all of us as a black majority country will be able to finally become economic owners in this country and we’re still fighting.

“That’s the message we’re trying to get out to Bahamian people – that marches, just because we have political power, mean nothing if we don’t finally get to experience the benefits of being economic owners.”



