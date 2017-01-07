VAT waiver makes no ‘fiscal sense’

There has been too much “unaccounted-for money, human suffering” and loss of revenue relating to Baha Mar for the government to give value-added tax (VAT) concessions to the development’s lead contractor, China Construction America (CCA), Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner said yesterday.

Butler-Turner branded the Christie administration’s decision to waive VAT for CCA as lacking ‘fiscal sense.’

She once again called on the government to table its agreement with the Export Import Bank of China, noting that the government continues to operate in darkness by not making the “secret deal” public.

Renewing her call for the government to provide a full accounting of the tax concessions it has offered CCA, Butler-Turner said, “The reality is the Bahamian people cannot trust this government to be honest with them.

“Everything about this movement – from [Baha Mar developer] Sarkis Izmirlian to bankruptcy, now to some new entity that the government says has purchased Baha Mar – all of this has been done in secrecy and in the darkness.

“This is not a government that truly believes in being up-front, forthright and open with the Bahamian people.

“It is because of this, I daresay, we have seen some many downgrades of our credit worthiness.

“The government placed a lot of emphasis of the success of Baha Mar.”

As pointed out by Butler-Turner, The Bahamas lost $2 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) over the 18-month closure of the development.

The project was expected to open in December 2014 and would have contributed to 12.8 percent of GDP over the next 20 years.

The report also showed that an estimated $315 million in tax revenue could have been earned if Baha Mar was open for business.

Butler-Turner asserted that the government is ultimately responsible for the development being stalled, “And now they’re saying that they’re giving away further concessions?

“How is there supposed to be an infusion of money into our economy for Bahamians to be employed?” she asked.

The leader of the opposition also expressed concerns about the future of the Bahamian component of Baha Mar’s workforce.

Butler-Turner said the Bahamian people are owed more than an explanation, but she insisted it would be best for the Christie administration to advise the nation of its exit strategy from office.

Amid heightened public scrutiny surrounding details of the sealed agreement and The Nassau Guardian’s revelation about the VAT concessions, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald revealed on Thursday that the VAT waiver was a trade-off to get the former workers and the unsecured creditors paid, a process which cost $100 million.

The full details of the agreement remain obscure.

A sales agreement has been executed for Baha Mar to be sold to Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).

The development will create more than 1,500 jobs by the first phase of its opening in April.



