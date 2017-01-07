Jet ski operator given probation for death threat

A jet ski operator has admitted to threatening to kill another jet ski operator during an incident on Cabbage Beach on New Year’s Day.

Lesheano Cox, 21, of Taylor Street, Nassau Village, pleaded guilty to the charge of threats of death when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Cox got into a fight with another jet ski operator on the beach and when that person’s boss intervened Cox threatened to kill him, the prosecutor Sergeant 1406 Philip Davis said.

According to Cox, the other jet ski operators did not want him on the beach as they accused him of affiliation with a rival gang.

Cox denied that he was in a gang.

McKinney placed Cox on probation for one year. Should he get into any legal problems during that period, Cox will have to pay a $1,500 to avoid spending a year in prison.

He was also ordered to complete anger management courses by April 28.

Last year, the American embassy banned its staff from renting jet-skis and advised its citizens not to use them because of insufficient regulation of their operators.

The advisory was posted after an American tourist was allegedly raped by a jet ski operator.



