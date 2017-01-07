Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Jet ski operator given probation for death threat
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jan 07, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A jet ski operator has admitted to threatening to kill another jet ski operator during an incident on Cabbage Beach on New Year’s Day.

Lesheano Cox, 21, of Taylor Street, Nassau Village, pleaded guilty to the charge of threats of death when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Cox got into a fight with another jet ski operator on the beach and when that person’s boss intervened Cox threatened to kill him, the prosecutor Sergeant 1406 Philip Davis said.

According to Cox, the other jet ski operators did not want him on the beach as they accused him of affiliation with a rival gang.

Cox denied that he was in a gang.

McKinney placed Cox on probation for one year. Should he get into any legal problems during that period, Cox will have to pay a $1,500 to avoid spending a year in prison.

He was also ordered to complete anger management courses by April 28.

Last year, the American embassy banned its staff from renting jet-skis and advised its citizens not to use them because of insufficient regulation of their operators.

The advisory was posted after an American tourist was allegedly raped by a jet ski operator.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links