Man dies after being struck with blunt object

An altercation between two men on Friday night resulted in one of them being struck and killed with a blunt object, according to police, who said a man was assisting with the investigation.

Officers responding to reports of the altercation around 10 p.m. outside a home off Carmichael Road, near Golden Isles Road, found the man’s body.

Police said a man later turned himself in and was being questioned in connection with the killing.

The incident marks the fourth killing for 2017.

On Thursday, according to police, shortly after 11 p.m. a man was shot and killed on Palm Breeze Street off Rocky Pine Road.

Police were searching for a dark Nissan vehicle, which was reportedly seen leaving the scene of the shooting.



