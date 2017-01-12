Chief justice weighs in on Charles criticism

As he referenced recent criticism of Justice Indra Charles for a court ruling last year, Chief Justice Sir Hartman Longley said yesterday no one should try to demonize “judges who are doing their best” as he called for people to accept the principle of the independence of the judiciary.

“It is my hope that all and sundry will come to accept in a real way the principle of the independence of the judiciary, not by paying lip service,” said Sir Hartman as he addressed the opening of the 2017 legal year.

“I sat in my office the other day and watched in dismay [as] the judgment of Justice Indra Charles was assailed publicly.

“Matters sub judice are not generally made the subject of comment in Parliament or elsewhere.

“That is a rule of long standing that is observed throughout the Commonwealth and in most civilized countries.

“I have said repeatedly, the courts exist to address grievances and disputes and since we deal with a multi-tiered system, when one is aggrieved by a decision at one level one may pursue justice at another level of the system.

“We should not berate and try to demonize and threaten, with imprisonment, judges who are doing their best.”

Sir Hartman was referring to public reaction about Justice Charles’ August ruling that Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald breached the constitutional right to privacy of members of the environmental group Save The Bays (STB) when he disclosed their private emails and financial details in Parliament.

Charles said the Supreme Court has the “original jurisdiction” to decide over breaches of the constitution, which is the supreme law of the land and Parliament cannot change the scope or divest the court of this original jurisdiction by legislation.

She also said the government cannot rely on the “shield of parliamentary privilege to oust the jurisdiction of the court when a person alleges a breach of the constitution”.

To underscore his point, Sir Hartman referenced a speech made in 2007 by former Chief Justice Sir Burton Hall who said: “The independence of the judiciary operates at several levels which mutually support each other and may be viewed analogously as concentric circles, of adjudicative independence, administrative independence and institutional independence, the boundaries of which overlap and shade into each other.

“At the core is adjudicative independence and except for the most primitive or totalitarian societies, no one seriously challenges the basal notion that the judicial officer, whether a law lord sitting in the Privy Council, or a lay magistrate sitting in Mayaguana should render decisions fairly and without being improperly influenced by any other person or agency whether representing public or private interests.”

More work to be done

Sir Hartman said he is “painfully aware” that there is still a lot of work left to be done “before we get to the promised land of timely and efficient justice for all”.

“One very poignant indicator is the fact that we are still subjected, rightly in some cases, to immense public scrutiny and criticism,” he said.

“I am the constitutional head of the judiciary and so, during my watch, I must take responsibility for the deficiencies and failures.

“I do not fear criticism especially if it is constructive.

“In fact, I welcome it.

“I, more than anyone, know that the system of justice is not perfect and that there is still much work to be done before we get to that promised land.

“But we did not get to this point overnight and it’s going to take time and perhaps a great deal of patience, but I wish all the right thinking persons to accept that we are working diligently to right the ship and do what we can to expedite and make more efficient our system of justice.

“As Martin Luther King Jr. said in his now famous speech, ‘I may not get there with you, but I promise to do what I can while here’.”

Sir Hartman also highlighted certain areas that have improved in the judicial system.

He said on the magistrate level, warrants have now been typed and put in the police database for execution, especially traffic matters.

He said appeals from magistrates’ courts in New Providence and Family Islands, except Grand Bahama, have been brought current.

Appeals filed in November/December 2016 are now listed on the docket for hearings.

At the Supreme Court level, Sir Hartman said the Public Defenders Office has come on stream and it is expected that some of the delays due to unavailability of counsel will be reduced.

He said the public defenders system will operate in tandem with the system of Crown briefs, which is about to undergo some revision.

“So far as family law is concerned, a dedicated Family Court is still on the horizon and it is expected that by February 1, the new judge, Mrs. Donna Newton, will assume responsibility for family matters working from Ansbacher House until the new courts at the Town Centre Mall are opened,” he said.

“It is expected that the new Family Court will house both a Magistrate Court and a Supreme Court and should be all encompassing with facilities that would include a sub registry with the ability to hear appeals from the magistrates in family matters.

“The new rules in that regard are on their way.”

Sir Hartman also said the Listing Office is being revamped to allow for greater accountability of matters coming into the system and rate of disposition.

He said it is his hope that by February 1, incremental moves should be manifested and by May 1, “we should be operating at optimum level in the Supreme Court on its civil side”.



