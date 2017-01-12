Marion Bethel: Palacious’ comments offensive

Attorney, celebrated author and member of the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) Marion Bethel yesterday criticized recent comments made by Anglican Archdeacon James Palacious that “black people breed too much” as offensive, and asserted that, that type of thinking should not be tolerated in the Bahamian society.

Palacious made the comments while speaking to hundreds of people at the Southern Recreation Grounds after the 50th Majority Rule Day march.

He added that many people rely too much on the government to do things that “we should be doing ourselves”.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Bethel said, “[To say] black people breed too much is really, really offensive.

“It’s offensive language.

“It is not language that is constructive, productive or helpful to anybody, and black people were the subjects of breeding under slavery, and this is just really offensive language for any human population.

“If we want to understand how to control our reproductive cycles, there are so many other ways that this could be said.

“So I think the schools, the education curriculum and the churches and other civic organizations really need to address this issue.

“This issue about controlling our reproductive cycles is about [being] informed, it’s about education. It’s not about lambasting people and talking about breeding practices.

“... It’s also about understanding the social norms around reproduction, and why it is that perhaps some of our young people are subject to having children at early ages.

“This is a social community problem that cannot be solved by someone saying ‘black people breed too much’, which is highly offensive.”

Palacious asserted on Tuesday that black people are “recycling poverty” by having too many children they cannot afford.

“We live in a society where the rich get richer and the poor get children,” he said.

He referenced Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn’s controversial comments at the FNM convention, insisting that he agreed with the principle of what Lightbourn was trying to say.

At the Free National Movement convention in July, Lightbourn said the government should consider tying the tubes of unwed mothers who have more than a certain number of children.

Lightbourn said it is necessary “for us as a nation to consider adopting the lead of several countries in the world, which results in an unwed mother having her tubes tied after having more than two children, which would, in the end, result in fewer children being born”.

He said, “The state should not have the burden of paying for the upbringing of children.”

Bethel said yesterday that she takes “great exception to the way Father Palacious has framed this issue”.

“It is chapter two of the same type of thing that Richard Lightbourn said,” she said.

“It should not be tolerated in this society.”



