FNM names candidates for Exuma and MICAL

The Free National Movement (FNM) last night ratified Navarro Bowe for Exuma and Ragged Island, and Miriam Reckley-Emmanuel for MICAL.

In a statement, FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said, as members of the FNM’s ‘change team’, they will help ensure that the government is accountable only to the Bahamian people and not political or foreign allies.

Bowe, 28, has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in structural and geotechnical engineering.

After working in California for several years, he returned to George Town to work as CEO and CTO for his company remotely, Minnis said.

“Navarro continues the promise I have made to bring more of our young people into our political process,” he said.

Reckley-Emmanuel replaces Walt Saunders, who was named as the FNM’s MICAL candidate but withdrew last month because of health reasons.

Minnis said in his statement that Reckley-Emmanuel considers Salina Point, Acklins, her home, as that is where her family is from.

She has been the pastor and director of church operations for Good Samaritan Kingdom Ministries since 1989.

“Miriam’s connection to the community and the church is part of the FNM’s plan to return the government to the people,” Minnis said.

“The Bahamian people are demanding change to how business has been conducted in The Bahamas for decades and the FNM’s ‘change team’ will disrupt the politicians’ entrenched status quo.

“Our two new candidates will work with us to return the government to the Bahamian people.

“They are ready to bring an open, accountable and transparent government to The Bahamas, one that is not built on secret back room deals that sell out the Bahamian people.

“I invite all Bahamians to unite with us at the FNM; together we can rid our beloved country of the inept PLP, a regime that has been responsible for bringing this country to the brink of disaster and financial ruin.

“With God's help, and your support, we will rescue this nation from the downward road and put it on a path of peace and prosperity.”



