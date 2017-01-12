AG: Conviction rate doubled since 2012

The conviction rate in The Bahamas has doubled since 2012, according to Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Allyson Maynard-Gibson.

In an address at the opening of the legal year yesterday, Maynard-Gibson said “the new process for the review of files before persons are charged has resulted in a 67 percent conviction rate”, way up from 31 percent in 2012.

“We think that persons should be charged with offenses only if the prosecution believes that, based upon the evidence at the time of charge, a reasonable jury will convict.

“With the leadership of the director of public prosecutions, collaboration with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and other justice system stakeholders, this new approach and these dramatic results will make our streets and homes and communities safer.

“Over the last year, in 2016, the conviction rate for murder trials was 75 percent.”

In 2015, the conviction rate was at 63 percent.

Maynard-Gibson said, “In the past, witnesses to crimes and the families of victims were victimized again, forced on an emotional roller coaster, because of successive adjournments of hearings, including trials.

“That has changed, in a big way. The time to present a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) has decreased to 67 days in 2016, down from 344 days in 2012.

“In pursuit of justice, the team of prosecutors in the Office of the Attorney General has been working diligently to move cases forward swiftly.

“I am proud to say that new systems and having 10 criminal courts sitting concurrently resulted in 110 more cases being heard in 2015 than 2012 and that in 2015, 40 matters were heard in the same year as [the charge was brought].

“The new criminal courts and new systems of preparing cases for trial are ensuring that closure comes more quickly for the victims of crime and their families.

“Trials that occur six to 10 years after charge have become a thing of the past.

“We are monitoring carefully what appears to be a trend of fewer applications for bail for murder and crimes against the person.”

Maynard Gibson claimed “Swift Justice is working”.

“The judicial system in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas works and it has shown significant improvement,” he said.

“Undoubtedly, there is room for improvement, there always is, but things are finally moving in the right direction.

“Our system enshrines the separation of powers.

“Importantly, it also demands cooperation and collaboration between the branches of government. There is deepening cooperation between the executive and the judiciary.

“Perhaps the greatest indicators of this cooperation and collaboration are the systemic changes that Swift Justice has put in place simultaneously, to close off what I call the four escape routes – conflicts in calendars, unavailability of transcripts, inability to empanel juries and inability to obtain representation for accused persons.

“The changes respectively implemented are integrated justice; a new court reporting unit utilizing new systems; a new jury administration system; and the Office of the Public Defender.”

The attorney general said the adminstration of justice has come a long way in 50 years.

“Perhaps the most obvious change is that the vast majority of judges are Bahamians and all are persons of color,” Maynard-Gibson said.

“Today, we have Bahamians of color as chief justice, president of the Court of Appeal, attorney general and commissioner of police and the courts of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas continue to be administered so that the world can mark the manner of our bearing and see a modern Bahamaland.”



