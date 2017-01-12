Police chief: No progress in ‘murder plot’ probe

Ten months after he announced that police were probing matters related to an alleged murder plot targeting members of the environmental group Save The Bays (STB), Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade told reporters yesterday the probe is “not going anywhere”.

Greenslade said no one has filed a complaint against the two men allegedly at the center of the matter.

The names Livingston “Toggie” Bullard and Wisler “Bobo” Davilma became household names after wealthy hedge fund manager Louis Bacon, attorney Fred Smith and others filed an action in the Supreme Court on March 9, 2016 alleging that Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard, who is Bacon’s neighbor at Lyford Cay, hired hit men to murder them.

In the House of Assembly on March 14, Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that he asked the police to conduct an investigation into the matter and called on the Official Opposition to cooperate.

On the same day, Greenslade announced that police launched an investigation three days before to determine whether there is any criminal matter that police ought to pursue.

After repeated attempts to get an update on the status of the investigation over months, reporters asked the commissioner about the matter during a meet the press at Police Headquarters yesterday.

Greenslade said that a certain complainant involved in the court matter “ducked” the police when they sought to question him, and while he did not name anyone, the commissioner questioned whether games are being played.

“That investigation...is not going anywhere,” he said. “We have no one - let me give it to you straight - no one has given us a complaint against those two men on record. No one.

“Did you hear what I just told you? No one.

“We have had those men (Bullard and Davilma) in for questioning. We had no complaint against them.

“What would you like me to do? And I have found nothing in our discussions with them regarding any criminal behavior that we have any knowledge of.

“So, those issues, I suspect you will hear about again in some other arenas, arenas that the police don’t meddle in.

“We have another group that is everywhere telling the world that they are in fear of the harm that is going to come to them, but no complaint.

“Listen to the commissioner, no complaint.

“And when we attempt to see them, they duck us. I directed my chief of detectives to go and see an alleged complainant and we can’t find him. We come through the front door, he goes through the back.

“This is true. Let’s not mislead the Bahamian public. Games. We are playing games.

“If you have a complaint, members of the public, and you come to the police department and you lodge a complaint, we will take a statement from you.

“If your statement is erroneous there is a charge for it.

“And that is maybe why some people wouldn’t give us a complaint because if we write it down and you lie, we are going to charge you.

“Let me say it again, if I write it down and find you to be lying we will charge you.”

According to the action they filed in court, an investigator from Florida was hired to probe matters connected to the supposed murder plot.

The investigator’s affidavit details several complaints STB members made to the commissioner on which no action was allegedly taken.

The STB members in question also alleged that attorney Keod Smith wanted them murdered.

Both Nygard and Keod Smith have denied the claims and vowed to clear their names.

In Parliament in March, Christie said, “This matter may involve criminal activity and it may involve criminal activity sourcing from that side. That is why I asked them (the opposition) to cooperate.”

He said it was important that the opposition provide assurances that none of its members had instigated, facilitated or otherwise been complicit in any criminal activity in relation to any aspect of the matter.

Christie pointed out that court documents indicated there was a threat to his life as well.

In recordings that accompanied the March 9 filing, the two men identified as “gang members” called the names of the prime minister and Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis liberally.

They claimed to have links to Davis.

On March 31 2016, Greenslade announced that police arrested Bullard and Davilma.

But the men were not charged with a crime and subsequently released.



