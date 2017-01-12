Another man shot dead

A man was found shot to death on Kingston Street, opposite Kemp Road Union Baptist Church, police reported yesterday evening.

Details were sketchy but police said the man had multiple gunshot wounds. He was not identified.

The shooting happened hours after Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade reported that crime overall was down 26 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year.

He said police recorded 111 murders in 2016.

This represents a 24 percent decrease in murders compared to the record 146 murders in 2015.

Police have reported multiple homicides in the opening days of 2017.

Police said a man was shot to death after 9 p.m. Monday at the rear of a home in Blue Hill Heights near a church.

He was identified yesterday as Carlos Adderley Jr., 22, of Blue Hill Estates.

Police also reported that a man who was shot along with three others at Sandilands Village Road on December 31 died in hospital early Tuesday. Another man died on the scene of this incident.

And police reported that a man was shot and killed on Wilson Street in Nassau Village on Monday morning.

While details were scarce, police said officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 10 a.m., where they found the body of a man who had been shot.



