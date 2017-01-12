Crime down 26 percent

Crime overall was down by 26 percent last year over 2015, according to statistics released yesterday by Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade, who said this is the “most significant overall decrease in crime in The Bahamas since the year 2004”.

The numbers show that crimes against the person fell by 15 percent last year.

However, incidents of attempted murder, attempted robbery and unlawful sexual intercourse increased.

During a press conference at Police Headquarters, Greenslade acknowledged that the police force still has a lot of work to do, despite the double digit reductions in the vast majority of categories of crime.

He said police recorded 111 murders in 2016.

This represents a 24 percent decrease in murders compared to the record 146 murders in 2015.

Greenslade noted that several incidents were reclassified, but did not provide a specific number.

Police solved 56 of those murders, approximately 50 percent, and 73 people were charged in court, the commissioner noted.

He said he expects this figure to increase as police continue to solve murders from 2016.

“The detection rate for murders in 2016 is relatively low when compared to previous years,” he said.

“I expressed this same concern about the detection rate for 2015.

“I feel strongly that this is due to a number of factors: The intimidation of witnesses by murder accused, who are granted bail and whose presence in communities create fear in the minds of law-abiding citizens and in the minds of witnesses; approaches to witnesses by unscrupulous persons, who convince them to file affidavits to recant their initial statement to police and retaliation by associates of victims who seem to have acquired a propensity to settle matters away from the courts.”

He added, “I am of the strong view that this very troubling trend can be reversed if focused attention is given to this issue in 2017.”

Of last year’s murders, 89 happened on New Providence, 18 on Grand Bahama, two on Abaco, one on Bimini and one on Andros, according to the statistics.

Illegal firearms, predominantly handguns, were used in 94 of the murders, while knives were used in 12.

Attempted murder increased by 30 percent, from 20 cases to 26; attempted robbery rose 25 percent, from 12 cases to 15.

Attempted rape fell by six percent, from 16 cases to 15; rape fell by 18 percent, from 87 cases to 71.

Armed robbery fell by 19 percent, from 967 cases to 783; manslaughter fell by 50 percent, from two cases to one.

Meanwhile, robbery fell by 13 percent, from 200 cases in 2015 to 175 cases last year.

Concern

Unlawful sexual intercourse rose by 17 percent, from 123 cases to 144 cases.

Greenslade expressed concern that reports of sexual offenses increased last year.

There has been increased concern in recent years over alleged sexual assaults on Cabbage Beach and Cable Beach.

The U.S. Embassy in Nassau prohibited its staff from using services of jet ski rental operators in Nassau, and strongly advised U.S. citizens against using these services.

This week, a U.S. visitor claimed she was raped on Athol Island, off Cabbage Beach, by a water sports operator 20 years ago.

The commissioner touched on the alleged incident as he spoke about the police force’s attempts to reduce such incidents.

Crimes against the property fell by 29 percent overall.

Burglary fell by 15 percent; housebreaking fell by 25 percent; shopbreaking fell by nine percent; stealing fell by 13 percent and stolen vehicles fell by 30 percent.

Stealing from a vehicle also fell by 47 percent last year.

The data shows that most of the country’s crimes – 4,942 of the 6,245 reported incidents – occurred on New Providence.

On Grand Bahama, crimes against the person increased by 32 percent, while crimes against property fell by 26 percent.

Overall, crimes in the Family Islands decreased by 12 percent.

Greenslade also said people on bail who reoffend continue to be a major concern for the police force.

Giving an example of a man, who police took before the courts on three separate occasions for serious crimes, including a home invasion, armed robbery and possession of an illegal firearm late last year, Greenslade said that same man was found with a 9 mm pistol in a vehicle on Carmichael Road during the recent holidays.

“I received a Christmas present, which I did not deserve and this is going to make a lot of people upset, maybe we should all be upset,” he said.

“... I sat at home and I hope religious leaders would forgive me for saying; I said ‘Jesus Christ, are we serious?’

“That man that we arrested before Christmas was out for Junkanoo, and I took a loaded pistol from him, and I told you of all he has done. I can repeat that all day. Is that a criticism of any Bahamian? Absolutely not. Is that a criticism of any organization? Absolutely not.

“It is a simple statement of fact.”

He added, “I have told anyone who would care to listen, if we do not do something about the repeat offenders, who within a very short time after being arrested for serious crimes, are back within our communities reoffending, again committing serious crimes, we are never, ever going to stop these problems that we have, and we are going to lose the good reputation of this country, and we are going to continue to lose lives”



