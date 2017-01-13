Johnson: Judicial system not where it should be

Bahamas Bar Association President Elsworth Johnson said while he is pleased with the conviction rate increase as noted by Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson earlier this week, the judicial system in The Bahamas is not where it should be 50 years after majority rule.

While speaking at the opening of the 2017 legal year on Wednesday, Johnson said, “Most certainly we had an idea of a view about where our judiciary should be.

“It concerns me that, at this stage, the facilities, the management and the resources of the judiciary are still held in the claws or the hands of the executives.

“As I indicated, I have paint on my attire today and the dilapidation of the facilties and the training leaves a lot to be desired.

“There has to come a time in our history as old and young people and as inhabitants of this land when we not only take our intellectual wealth but our financial resources and commit it to what is important for us.

“I want to commend the personnel from the United States of America for what they’ve given to our country, but if we can find more than $20 million to give to [Bahamas Junkanoo] Carnival, then, my God, we can’t find some of that to give the chief justice some of the $200,000 he asked for last year?

“I say that because the work that is done here is done mainly to assist the poor and the indigent of our country.

“In that work, we ensure stability in our country.

“So if we are to be a strong people, we have to put our energy, talents and funding where our mouths are, and we have to support those institutions like education, healthcare and the judiciary in the way we want it to be so the battle that has been given to us in terms of majority rule, we will see the fruition of those ideas.”

On Wednesday, Maynard-Gibson said “the new process for the review of files before persons are charged has resulted in a 67 percent conviction rate”, way up from 31 percent in 2012.

Johnson said while he is pleased that the conviction rate in The Bahamas has doubled since 2012, he is disenchanted by the way young men are viewed in the country.

“I congratulate the attorney general,” he said.

“But my heart pains me that today we celebrate Swift Justice, the end result of which the majority of our young men are in Fox Hill.

“There should be some resources given to how we raise our young men and our families.

“That’s nothing to brag about, not to my mind.

“I commend her for the work because there is a rule of law, but 50 years in, I want to say to those men, there was a better way intended for you.

“There was a way planned for you.”

Johnson said 2017 could be his last year as Bar president.

When asked about possible political plans, Johnson said he believes it is one of the greatest forms of service and he has definitely considered it.

“When I determine that, that is where I want to go and, I will not lie to you, persons have questioned me, proposals have been put to me, but when that comes to fruition, I’ll let you know. But one of the things I said before, I will have to resign from the Bar [Association],” he said.

“At this stage, if I want to be independent or a part of the other parties, that is what I am going to do.

“I’m going to be a Bahamian and I intend to die a Bahamian, and there is no greater form of service than doing that.

“I’ve considered it.

“I haven’t made that concrete decision yet.

“I have a family, a young vibrant wife and young children, so those decisions need to be thought out.”



