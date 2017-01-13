PLP aims to make case for re-election during convention

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) intends to lay out a case for why it deserves to be re-elected when it holds its first convention in more than seven years on January 24-26, according to Shane Gibson, the convention’s chairman.

“Nobody is saying we don’t have serious issues, but when you list our accomplishments and you put them in context, you would see that we accomplished a lot,” Gibson told

The Nassau Guardian yesterday, insisting that more Bahamians now have access to scholarships, and joblessness, while still a serious issue, remains lower than when the PLP was elected in 2012.

“Look at our Charter for Governance, look at what we promised to do and look at what we delivered. When we finish listing it ministry by ministry and when you hear the testimonies of people whose lives have been impacted, you will see.”

In February 2012, data from the Labour Force Survey conducted by the Department of Statistics in November 2011, placed unemployment at 15.9 percent, the highest in a decade.

The department’s most recent report, released last month, showed unemployment was 11.6 percent at the time the survey was conducted in October 2016.

The decline in unemployment was partly due to the jobs created “as a direct result of Hurricane Matthew”.

Yesterday, Gibson said Bahamians should not be selective in what data they accept from the Department of Statistics.

He said the government will demonstrate its plan to create even more jobs.

Gibson said the party will address other key issues at its convention, including the PLP’s vision for future governance.

“At our convention we will share what we have accomplished over the past four and a half years as well as focus on the work that still needs to be done,” said Gibson during a press conference at PLP headquarters on Farrington Road.

“…Despite efforts to keep Bahamians informed about our progress every step of the way, many questions linger about our National Health Insurance, value-added tax and Baha Mar; these are all topics we plan to tackle at our upcoming convention.

“…We look forward to sharing our history and our vision for the future with you this month during the PLP’s highly anticipated convention.”

A highlight at the convention will be the leadership election.

Alfred Sears, the PLP’s candidate for Fort Charlotte, intends to challenge Prime Minister Perry Christie for the leadership.

Gibson assured that the party will accept whatever the outcome of the race is.

“We have always in the history of the Progressive Liberal Party accepted the outcome of every election we have ever held,” he said.

“We have never ever challenged the trust and accountability in an election.

“We have always accepted the results and that is why we continue to have young, dynamic, visionary, experienced individuals continue to step forward to run in the party.”

Sears has expressed confidence in his ability to win.

Christie, meanwhile, has indicated he has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon, and intends to lead the PLP into the general election this year.

In 2010, he had indicated that if the PLP won in 2012, he would give up the leadership at the middle of the term. But he backed off that commitment in the lead-up to the last election.

Speaking on Tuesday, the prime minister said, “To those of you who aspire, we recognize that just as Sir Lynden Pindling passed the baton to Hubert Ingraham and then it was eventually passed to myself, the baton will be passed.

“The only thing I can tell you is, at the right time.”

A day later, he said his government has done an “outstanding” job and deserves to be re-elected.

Christie believes the PLP will be able to make an acceptable case for why it should continue to govern The Bahamas.

He said he will decide on an election date not long after the Constituencies Commission has reported.

Yesterday, Bradley Roberts, the PLP’s chairman, said the party expects to complete the ratification of candidates during the meeting of the National General Counsel on January 19.



