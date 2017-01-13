Police still want helicopter

While the police force was unable to encompass several new initiatives outlined in Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade’s policing plan for 2016, Greenslade suggested this had little impact on the force’s ability to fight crime last year.

In his previous crime plan, Greenslade called for police to acquire the services of a helicopter for rapid responses to serious crimes, fleeing felons and for patrols and hotspots.

He also said the police force will explore the acquisition and lawful deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The force also planned to commence the construction of a forensic science facility with a state-of-the-art DNA laboratory.

When asked about those initiatives during a press conference on Wednesday, Greenslade said, “Lots of those things that we have asked for, that we have projected in last year’s plan, are carried over for the plan for 2017.

“It’s a fair statement to tell you, because this also gets a little tricky if you are not careful.

“I am going to say it how I feel it.

“No politician puts his or her hands in his or her pocket and takes out any money to do anything for us in law enforcement.

“It’s the taxpayers’ money.

“It’s your money.

“Every pretty police car that you see driving out there, it’s your money.

“Government just happened to be a custodian of a good governance, or whatever that is at the moment.

“The point I am making is, this commissioner cannot turn to you as a public and say ‘This is not working’ or ‘Figures are high because I don’t have any cars’. That would be a lie. ‘I don’t have any guns; I don’t have any bullets’, that would be a lie.

“Will some officers say that? Yes they will.

“We have no shortage of manpower; no shortage of cars; no shortage of critical equipment.

“Wherever those things are brought to my attention as a police commissioner, I address them and we get relief.”

According to statistics released by Greenslade on Wednesday, crime overall was down 26 percent in 2016.

The vast majority of categories of crime fell by double digits.

However, attempted murder, unlawful sexual intercourse and attempted robbery increased.

Greenslade added that the police force has acquired new patrol cars, buses, and expects new SUVs soon.

Additional speciality equipment is also expected to arrive on the island soon to assist officers.

“I am hoping early this year to roll out some of those initiatives and I will invite the press to see them,” Greenslade said.

“Do I have challenges as commissioner from time to time on a daily basis?

“Yes, I do. Every commissioner over every era, it is the nature of what we do.”

Noting that the 2016 policing plan “exceeded our expectations”, the commissioner said the policing priorities of that plan will be retained this year.

Some of these priorities include the prevention and detection of crime, reducing the fear of crime, restoring and maintaining pubic trust, working with young people and protecting the tourism industry.

Much like 2016, Greenslade pledged to maintain police presence and saturation patrols in crime hotspots, extend the use of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and deploy intelligence-led operations to prevent crime.

As part of his 2017 plan, Greenslade said he will seek to increase the number of officers attached to the School Policing Program and further develop the firearms tracing and investigations unit, as well as the anti-gang unit.

He added that he is conscious of public concern surrounding what he called a minority of officers abusing their authority or performing their duties in an unprofessional manner.

He said these complaints will be closely monitored, and “fair, firm and decisive” action will be taken where there are grounds to discipline “rogue officers”.

Thirteen officers were dismissed from the force last year for various offenses, according to the commissioner.



