Minnis: Prime minister disconnected from reality

Prime Minister Perry Christie thinks his government has been doing an “outstanding” job, but as far as Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis sees things, members of the Christie administration should be “hanging their heads in shame” for their “continued failures”.

On Wednesday, Christie insisted the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) deserves to be re-elected.

But in a statement yesterday, Minnis said, “After reading today’s headlines, I am not sure what country the prime minister is living in.

“The prime minister cannot be talking about the same country that you and I know, where crime is still destroying families, where unemployment and underemployment remain abysmally high, where negotiations are done in secret to the benefit of Chinese over Bahamians, and where the red carpet is rolled out for foreigners while Bahamians are wrapped up in the proverbial red tape.

“Is this the same Bahamas to which the prime minister was referring?

“How disconnected from reality can he be to utter such a flippant statement when the reality for so many of us is drastically different?”

During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Christie said, “I happen to have a conviction that, if justice is done, that the people of The Bahamas will see that we have earned the right for their respect in how we have gone about governing and that we have earned their confidence in their being able to determine that we ought to be given an opportunity to form a new government after the next general election.”

Referring to the new Baha Mar deal, Christie said once it is unsealed, “it will go down as one of the most brilliant set of negotiations ever done in advancing the cause of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Yesterday, Minnis questioned why the government was celebrating, when the country recently suffered a loss in GDP and tax revenue due to its handling of Baha Mar and its “fiscal malfeasance”.

“Who but the embattled prime minister would look to celebrate those dubious results?” he asked.

“His latest statement only shows how woefully out of touch he is with the families and communities across our country.

“The people are not celebrating; rather they are suffering under Prime Minister Christie’s inept government’s continued failures.

“This government’s mismanagement has robbed the people of jobs, our economy of true growth, and for many Bahamians, hope.

“Losing $2.5 billion in GDP has consequences at every level, from having junk bond status thrust upon us because of their fiscal malfeasance, to people forced to go without jobs for years.

“Mr. Prime Minister, that is nothing to celebrate.

“Losing $410 million in tax revenue as you exempt your Chinese allies from the onerous value-added tax (VAT) is nothing to celebrate.

“This government and the embattled prime minister should be hanging their heads in shame for the level of incompetence they have subjected Bahamians to. Instead, they celebrate failures.”



