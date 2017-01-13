Gibson defends Baha Mar VAT exemption

Amidst criticism of the government’s decision to exempt China Construction America (CCA) Bahamas Limited, the lead construction firm on the Baha Mar project, from paying value-added tax (VAT) to complete the resort, Minister of Labour Shane Gibson yesterday defended the decision, asserting that the government frequently grants concessions.

“Governments giving concessions is nothing new,” Gibson said at the Harry C. Moore Library at the University of The Bahamas.

“It happens with every single major developer who comes in the country, every Bahamian who is involved in any major development, and they all ask for concessions.

“Atlantis got concessions on phase one, two and three and if they had a fourth one they got concessions on that as well.

“The original Baha Mar had concessions and I would challenge any wannabe politicians, wannabe Cabinet minister, wannabe prime minister to tell the Bahamian public that if they are elected they will not give concessions to anyone requiring concessions.

“It’s a bunch of nonsense.”

An email leaked to The Nassau Guardian revealing the VAT exemption — dated January 4 — directs all subcontractors of CCA to present invoices for payment that are devoid of VAT charges.

The full details of the agreement remain obscure.

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, who was contacted by The Nassau Guardian on the day of the leak, said the benefits that will flow as a result of a completed and operational Baha Mar project far outweigh the concessions the government has agreed to.

Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald, one of the lead negotiators for the government in the recent Baha Mar talks, later revealed that what was initially presented to the Bahamian people as a “gift/ex gratia” payment to the thousands of former Baha Mar employees and unsecured creditors, was in fact a trade-off for value-added tax (VAT) concessions.

Gibson yesterday alluded to the “rippling effects” of the resort not opening on the country’s economy.

The country was recently downgraded to “junk status” by credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P).

This is the fourth downgrade from a major ratings agency since the current Christie administration took office.

Gibson said, “Unfortunately for us now, we are going through some tough times.

“We saw where Baha Mar not opening caused some of the rippling effects in the country and so regardless of what they say, if they were there, knowing how weak they are, they would have probably given more than we gave.

“What I want them to do is everything they complain about, tell the public they would not do it.

“Tell the public you are going to repeal VAT and see how quickly you will destroy the economy.

“Tell the public you will not give any investor, whether foreign or Bahamian, any sort of incentive.”

Gibson maintained that giving concessions is something that the government does often.

“We give concessions all the time,” he said.

“We give it to fishermen, certain concessions.

“We give certain concessions to business owners who bring in raw material and produce material in The Bahamas.

“We give concessions all the time, and so for them to try to mislead the public that we are giving something or we are breaking some new ground, we are in the political season so I guess we will hear a lot of that.”



