Bahamas govt welcomes U.S. policy change on illegal Cuban immigrants

U.S. Charge d'Affaires Lisa Johnson has advised the Bahamas government that outgoing President Barack Obama has ended with “immediate effect” the longstanding wet foot, dry foot immigration policy that has allowed Cuban nationals who land on U.S. soil to become legal residents, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

As a part of renewed diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba, the Obama administration has negotiated for months on getting Cuba to agree to take back its citizens who arrive in the United States.

“The effect of the policy is that Cuban nationals will now be treated like any other foreign nationals landing in the United States illegally,” the ministry said.

“They will be returned following the appropriate screening to determine whether they qualify for refugee status.

“The Bahamas government welcomes this decision, particularly as it is believed that this policy was believed to be driving the rise in Cuban landings in The Bahamas.”

However, the ministry said it is mindful that the decision was made amid a change in administration “and the government waits to see whether the policy will continue beyond the current administration before the government can determine what the policy's full effects are”.

While travel restrictions have been eased in the last year, the trade embargo remains in place.

President-elect Donald Trump has taken a harder line on U.S. relations with Cuba.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will act on the advice of those such as U.S. Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson, who has urged the incoming U.S. president to veto any legislation that would lift the trade embargo on Cuba.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Bahamas repatriated 187 Cubans in 2014; 196 Cubans in 2015 and “numbers continually spiked from June 2016 ending the year with 1,179 repatriations”.

Up to yesterday, 114 Cubans were repatriated, according to the ministry.



