STB ‘ignored’ by police

While Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade said he has received no complaint on either of two men at the center of an alleged murder plot against members of the environmental group Save The Bays (STB), the group expressed dismay yesterday, pointing to letters written to the commissioner dating back to February 2015.

In a letter addressed to Greenslade on February 27, 2015, with the subject: “Directors and interested parties of Save The Bays’ complain against perpetrators of hate rallies”, the environmental group complained on behalf of its members about “criminal threats, intimidation and harassment they endured during various public protests” over a seven-month period.

In a statement yesterday, STB Chairman Joseph Darville asserted that the lack of taking that complaint seriously was the first mistake in what escalated into an alleged murder for hire plot.

“I have the greatest respect for our Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade, but I cannot fathom how he could have reached the conclusion that no complaint had been filed when I and four others sat outside his office for more than two hours to meet with him in 2015 and filed a complaint that included nearly 100 pages of exhibits,” Darville said.

Ten months after he announced that police were probing matters related to the alleged murder plot, Greenslade told reporters on Wednesday that the probe is “not going anywhere”, saying no one has filed a complaint against Livingston “Toggie” Bullard and Wisler “Bobo” Davilma, who police arrested in late March and released without charge.

Bullard and Davilma were named as “gang members” in a Florida investigator’s affidavit, which was a part of action filed by wealthy hedge fund manager Louis Bacon, attorney Fred Smith and others alleging that Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard, Bacon’s Lyford Cay neighbor, and attorney Keod Smith hired hit men to murder them.

The investigator’s affidavit details several complaints STB members made to the commissioner on which no action was allegedly taken.

Greenslade also said when investigators attempted to speak to the complainants of the court matter, “they ducked us” and suggested “games” are being played.

“We have another group that is everywhere telling the world that they are in fear of the harm that is going to come to them, but no complaint,” he said. “Listen to the commissioner, no complaint.”

Darville said STB members were “stunned and dismayed” to hear this.

He said while he does not know the two men whose names have been mentioned, members of STB were victims of hate crimes and “the police elected to ignore us”.

The group has sought formal protection from several international human rights agencies.

STB also successfully petitioned the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to request that The Bahamas government adopt precautionary measures to prevent irreparable harm to their lives.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it takes seriously any complaint of violation of human rights, citing that “an investigation of the allegations has therefore been launched by the Royal Bahamas Police Force”.

Referring to the February 2015 complaint, Darville said, “We filed that complaint following what was to be a peaceful gathering of people pressing for a true Freedom of Information Act.

“We were on Charlotte Street with all the necessary permits and a stage set up with entertainers singing, people speaking, good fellowship.

“Instead, the event was hijacked by a group of aggressive protestors whose intent was to disrupt the peace and create an intimidating atmosphere.”

Darville said he and others went immediately to the police, and subsequently filed a complaint after “we got no action”.

“The complaint included statements, photos and DVD recordings,” he said.

“One of our members who has done a lot of pro bono work for law enforcement and raised significant amounts of funds for police over the years sent numerous emails and finally got a meeting; not with the commissioner, though, but with someone else who said bluntly that the hate actions that victims felt threatened their security were just ‘a spat among neighbors’.”

Noting that every citizens deserves respect, and members of STB give unstintingly to community efforts, Darville said, “We are stunned and we still hope that now that this is out in the public view, the commissioner will act on the original complaint filed in February 2015.

“We invite him to do so and would welcome the findings once we understand that the complaint was treated with the seriousness with which it was prepared and submitted.”



