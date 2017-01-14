Magistrate’s courts to get new accounting system

Chief Justice Sir Hartman Longley announced that a new accounting system will be implemented in the magistrate’s court, which will remove the paper process and alleviate longstanding problems relating to payments.

“The accounting side of the magistrate’s court has to date been extremely problematic as many who visit these court can attest,” said Sir Hartman as he spoke at the opening of the 2017 legal year earlier this week.

“Payments in and out have been problematic for us and for the general public for years.

“Now thanks to the Ministry of Finance, an updated and new system similar to what now exists in the Department of Social Services is earmarked for magistrate’s courts as the accounting system is being revamped to become more customer friendly.

“This is a welcome change and it would make it easier for persons doing business with the magistrate’s court to get payments in and out.

“Those who visit the domestic and civil courts can attest to what I speak about.”

Sir Hartman’s announcement came just minutes after Bahamas Bar Association (BBA) President Elsworth Johnson spoke of numerous issues within the judicial system which he claimed is “not where it should be”.

Though Sir Hartman did not give a date for when the system will be implemented, he explained how it would work and how it will benefit Bahamians.

“As the system is envisioned to operate, when an individual makes a payment for either a civil or domestic matter, the accounts department will then enter into the software name, address, date of birth and nature of the action and parties involved,” he said.

“Thus removing the paper process and potential delays.

“It will also provide better internal accounting control and reduce possible fraud.

“The ultimate objective is to move away from a check-based system and to a direct deposit where the parties to the actions will have funds paid directly into their bank accounts, thereby avoiding persons having to stand in lines at the court house to collect funds.

“To facilitate all of this, we have crafted forms, which litigants are required to fill out, and forms that the court will have to fill out highlighting its orders.

“This information will be added to the data base and assist in the compliance of the court’s order and hopefully provide for more efficient record keeping and controls.

“Again, the task force which helped with the appeals is being reassigned to assist in making this transition so that it will come on stream as quickly as possible with the least degree of interruption.”



