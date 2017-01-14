Bradley Roberts: Airspace agreement will bring millions

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday congratulated the party for having a successful negotiation of a landmark and historic airspace management agreement which Prime Minster Perry Christie claims will pump millions into the Bahamian economy.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, Roberts said, “It is fitting that such an agreement would be concluded so near to Majority Rule celebrations as the implications of this agreement with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) strike at the very foundational principle of self-determination, sovereignty and the identity of the national identity of the Bahamian people.

“These are principles the PLP holds near and dear and have fought tirelessly for as we continue to build a more perfect Commonwealth.

“Under the agreement, our national flag carrier, Bahamasair, and scores of Bahamian registered private air charters and carriers would be exempt from fly over fees when taking off from and landing at airports in The Bahamas.

“The economic impact of this is enormous as operating costs would be reduced and airline operators would be well positioned to pass on cost savings to passengers in the form of lower airfares.

“The 10-year transition period allows the Government of The Bahamas to literally create a new industry as it puts the requisite infrastructure and human resources and management systems in place to support the seamless transition to Bahamian management control of Bahamian airspace.

“This agreement is part and parcel of the government's overarching mandate and policy commitment to build and empower our people as we move this country forward together.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, Christie announced that Bahamian airlines taking off and landing in The Bahamas will soon be exempt from paying overflight fees to the FAA, and The Bahamas could soon be collecting millions of dollars in overflight fees for the public coffers when it takes over its own airspace.

After the announcement, Christie insisted that his government has done an “outstanding job” this term and deserves to be re-elected.

However, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis believes members of the Christie administration should be “hanging their heads in shame” for their “continued failures”.

Minnis said, “After reading today’s (Wednesday’s) headlines, I am not sure what country the prime minister is living in.

“The prime minister cannot be talking about the same country that you and I know, where crime is still destroying families, where unemployment and underemployment remain abysmally high, where negotiations are done in secret to the benefit of Chinese over Bahamians, and where the red carpet is rolled out for foreigners while Bahamians are wrapped up in the proverbial red tape.

“Is this the same Bahamas to which the prime minister was referring?

“How disconnected from reality can he be to utter such a flippant statement when the reality for so many of us is drastically different?”

Roberts pointed out that the FNM did not have much interest in the idea of Bahamians controlling and managing its own airspace.

He scolded the party for not having a vision.

“I hasten to point out that the Free National Movement scoffed at the idea of Bahamians controlling and managing its own airspace,” he said.

“They said there was little to no economic benefit in it and it was not worth their time while in office, so the good work of Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin and her team was shelved under the FNM's harmful and shortsighted stop, review and cancel policy.

“What a shame. It is written that where there is no vision the people perish.

“Special thanks go out to Prime Minister Christie for his focused leadership and vision; his tenacious Minister Hanna-Martin; and the public officials who worked tirelessly to see this deal through to the end.

“The Bahamian people are the ultimate beneficiaries of this agreement. Together we build capacity, empower ourselves and move this country forward.”



