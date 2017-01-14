Cable fault believed to be cause of blackout

Officials at Bahamas Power and Light Company (BPL) are still investigating the cause of a system shutdown that led to an island-wide blackout on New Providence early Friday morning.

In a statement yesterday, BPL Corporate Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham said, “The shutdown, which is still being investigated, appears to have been caused by an underground cable fault.

“The total shutdown occurred after 2 a.m. and BPL crews were able to make initial assessments, begin powering up engines and incrementally restoring areas starting just before 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

“BPL substantially completed restoration before 8 a.m. with a small group of customers restored around 9 a.m. on Friday.

“The company advises that while, initially, this appears to be a cable failure; it will continue its investigation into this early morning outage.

“BPL also advises that it is presently undergoing a major project in New Providence to reinforce its high voltage underground cables.”



