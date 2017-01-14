‘PLP running on failed record’

Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie has called out the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) for running “on their failed policies”.

Collie challenged the Christie administration to “run on its record” in the next general election.

“Their four and a half years have been an unmitigated disaster for the Bahamian people,” Collie said in a press statement yesterday.

“Junk bond status; endemic unemployment; rising crime, which has led other countries to issue travel warnings; scandals; secret deals and continued mismanagement and failures.

“The embattled prime minster and his PLP government may celebrate this as ‘outstanding’, but the Bahamian people feel otherwise and have been turned off by this government that works to serve itself instead of Bahamians.

“We are also glad that Minister [of Labour] Shane Gibson revealed the PLP’s intentions to present its platform at their upcoming contested convention, finally answering questions on the onerous value-added tax (VAT), National Health Insurance (NHI) and their Baha Mar debacle.

“Maybe the Bahamian people will finally get answers to critical questions that the PLP have been ignoring for years.

“Like, where has the VAT money gone? Why do they continuously delay the implementation of NHI? What are they hiding in their secret Baha Mar deal with their Chinese allies? Why have they not fixed our failing school system? How do they answer for the continuously high murder and crime rates for the past four consecutive years?”

Collie said Bahamians deserve answers to these questions, and he and his party hope that the PLP will use this opportunity to finally deliver answers without any more of that party’s empty rhetoric and broken promises.

“Rest assured, the FNM will continue to stand with the people, holding the PLP’s feet to the fire until Bahamians get satisfactory answers, not more campaign spin,” he said.

“With our ‘Change Team’, the FNM will finally return the government to the people in just a few short months, making it ‘the people’s time’.”



