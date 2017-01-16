Gatekeepers in coalition talks with Butler-Turner

Leader of the Gatekeepers Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe said yesterday his group is in talks with Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner to form a coalition that will work to remove the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) from office in the next general election.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Duncombe said, “What we’ve discussed is the putting together of a coalition of independent candidates where these individuals are driven by a sense of national urgency to help save this country.

“For Gatekeepers, God and country must come before party politics and personal interests so we are encouraging our members to run independently as Gatekeepers.

“We’ve encouraged them to be willing to make a sacrifice.

“Many people run as a part of a party because they are funded and they have money they can spend but we are telling Gatekeepers that this is a time for individualism but yet unity within a context.

“So with Loretta, it is my hope that she shares the view that we can have the understanding of a coalition for independent candidates that we do not necessarily have to subscribe to what each of us believe.”

Last week, Butler-Turner said she and the six Free National Movement (FNM) MPs who ousted FNM leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as Official Opposition leader last year are in talks with numerous “opposition forces” determining a way forward for politics in The Bahamas.

Her announcement came weeks after she appointed Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate.

During the interview, she insisted the DNA is not the only party she is working with, and that the Gatekeepers group stands with many of her beliefs.

“I can say that Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe and his Gatekeepers group have made it very clear to me that the plan that I have articulated to him outside of the status quo is certainly what he ascribes to moving forward, so I think we are going to have the endorsement of Pastor Jeremiah and other individuals who would fall within the purview in the Gatekeepers,” she said.

While Duncombe agrees with Butler-Turner’s plan to change the status quo, he explained that he would not be interested in forming a political party with Butler-Turner, as “the Gatekeepers are not even a political party in itself”.

“No, we would not form a party with her or anyone,” he said.

“We are an anti-political party in the former sense and traditional sense.

“Gatekeepers is not a political party.

“Political parties are toxic, bad and not to the advantage of The Bahamas.

“In every political party there is the innate germ or virus of desperation to become the leader and it’s bad for the country.

Duncombe said, “Political parties have become a liability to this country.

“As Gatekeepers, our view is we must not align ourselves with any political parties.

“We will not endorse any party.

“We have a national vetting committee and depending on how things go, we may endorse a couple of candidates from some of the parties, but we will not support any political party.

“She endorses this view and hopefully we can pull together the support of all independents and have a loose coalition when we interact with each other.

“We can agree not to oppose each other in the same constituency; we support and assist each other whenever we can with the hope that once elections are over and this coalition of independents come on top, then it is my view that at that point, those who are elected will meet and choose who they want to be the leader or prime minister.”

Duncombe said he believes a coalition government would bring more balance to the country.



