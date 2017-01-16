Lloyd: Education reform must focus on investment in quality teachers

Free National Movement (FNM) South Beach candidate Jeffrey Lloyd proposed that a reform of the country’s education system must begin with restoring the honor and value with which teachers were once revered in this society.

This, he said, should include amongst other things, adequate compensation, respect and the overall treatment they receive.

Lloyd, who retired from his 42-year media and talk show career on Friday, said while appearing as a guest on Guardian Radio’s “Let’s Talk Live” with Carlton Smith, that “our teachers deserve the best we have to offer”.

“Studies across the globe have concluded that if there is one indispensable component in the success of students and pupils — although there are many very important factors that cannot be overlooked — it is the quality of teaching and teachers,” he said.

“That is why a reformed educational system must invest in the training, re-training and ongoing development of teachers.

“We always talk about wanting the best and brightest of our students graduating from high school to choose a teaching career, just as they are attracted first in most instances to other professions such as medicine, law or engineering.

“Well, we have to pay and respect them as if they are the best and brightest, and make teaching, through its reputation and beneficial value, an attractive option for them.

“Look at how we treat the many dedicated, qualified and committed teachers in the present system, who labor in overcrowded classrooms, with inferior or inadequate resources, which, in turn, dampen, if not destroy, their enthusiasm, commitment and interest.

“This cannot continue, and under the next FNM government, we will not be allowed to continue. We must and will raise the profile of teaching and teachers.”

Lloyd’s comments seem to be supported by a June 2016 article in the universally respected Economist magazine, entitled “Teaching the Teachers”, which noted that “many factors shape a child’s success, but in schools nothing matters as much as the quality of teaching”.

The article also stated that “great teaching has long been seen as an innate skill. But reformers are showing that the best teachers are made, not born.”



