Bowe withdraws as DNA candidate over Bain’s nomination

Businessman Etheric Bowe has withdrawn as the Democratic National Alliance’s candidate for Southern Shores, saying he cannot, in good conscience, be on the same team with talk show host Lincoln Bain, who was named last week as the DNA’s candidate for Pinewood, after he was unsuccessful in securing a Free National Movement (FNM) nomination.

But Bain said he intends to sue Bowe for defamation.

“And then he will have the ability to use the court system to state his case,” Bain said.

Bowe made a number of claims against Bain, some of which were posted online on the weekend.

He suggested the matter between them will end up before the courts.

Bowe told The Nassau Guardian yesterday while he plans to remain in the DNA, he intends to actively campaign against Bain.

“I am committed as a part of an investment group, we’ve committed that we are going to show up wherever Lincoln Bain is and we are going to oppose his political ambitions,” he said.

“I intend to keep that commitment.”

Bowe said he was unaware that Bain was going to be a DNA candidate. He said the group of which he speaks made representation after Bain applied to the FNM to speak against that party nominating him.

The FNM nominated Reuben Rahming for Pinewood.

Bowe said he would have liked an opportunity to speak to the leadership of the DNA before Bain got a nomination.

“We can’t coexist in the same space,” he said, claiming that there had been a dispute between himself and Bain over business dealings.

“I decided I would no longer be a candidate because it would look very wrong for me to be a candidate for the DNA in Southern Shores campaigning actively against the DNA’s candidate in Pinewood.”

Bain said he is saddened that Bowe has opted to put his personal grievances over what’s best for The Bahamas.

“I didn’t do the same, even though I have personal grievances with him,” Bain said. “I still decided to join the DNA and assist with taking our country where it needs to go.”

He said Bowe is known to have “a big breakdown” in various groups he has been involved with when things don’t go his way.

“But if we have to take our country forward to the next level, we have to act like men and not children, and we have to react like men and not children, and sometimes you have to put your personal grievances aside in order for the betterment of the country,” Bain said.

“I have chosen to do that and that is where my focus will be.”

Bain indicated the bad blood between himself and Bowe stems from their involvement in a group called the Justice League in which Pinewood homeowners were fighting to save their homes from demolition.

“He decided to side with the developers who were breaking down the homes,” Bain said.

“And I had chosen to side with the people of Pinewood Gardens, and so we had a big breakdown, and so that is where all of these issues stem from.”

He insisted Bowe did not have the interest of the homeowners at heart.

“I have suffered much victimization... I have been hurt financially for standing for these people, and I am going to continue to stand for them regardless of what anyone feels,” Bain said.

DNA Deputy Leader Christopher Mortimer said yesterday the party vetted Bain as it did all candidates and determined he is a fit and proper person to run for office.

Mortimer said it is unfortunate that Bowe has withdrawn his candidacy, but the DNA respects his decision and thanks him for his contributions.

“There are a number of things than can be alleged and things are alleged against various persons, but the beautiful thing about a democracy is that there is a venue for those sorts of disputes to be heard and to be decided, and the position of the party is that we we’re not going to get caught up in some sort of discourse on the merits or nonmerits of something when there is a venue where that can be settled,” he said, adding the DNA appreciates that Bain has “come on board”.

“... We believe both men are credible men. We believe both men have the interest of The Bahamas at heart, and it’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to find a happy compromise between the two, but I can say both men are committed to a better Bahamas.”

Bain said it has been his childhood dream to help solve issues in Pinewood, where he grew up.

“We’ve tried both the PLP and the FNM, and all of them have failed to resolve the issues,” he said.

“The water flooding issue in Pinewood is going to cost $13 million to $14 million to fix. There is no reason why that should not have been fixed by now and there are multiple other issues in Pinewood that we have the solutions [for].

“And so, the people of Pinewood have decided that we are going to put forward a Pinewood candidate in myself and we are going to represent the issues of Pinewood.”

Bain has over the years emerged as a controversial figure as he has continued his advocacy over various issues impacting Bahamians.

Last year, Bain drew headlines when he secretly recorded then FNM Senator Lanisha Rolle bad mouthing certain senior FNMs. They were having a discussion over the impending Pinewood nomination.

The matter raised questions in some circles over whether Bain could be trusted politically.

Rolle resigned from the Senate after the recording became public. She has since gotten the FNM’s nomination for Sea Breeze.



