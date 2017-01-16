Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Two more murders

Published: Jan 16, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Police are appealing to the public for information to assist in their investigations into three separate shooting incidents that left two men dead and another in hospital.

In the first incident, shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, a man was standing at the rear of his home on Dunmore Street when a man armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot. The man was transported to hospital where he was detained in stable condition.

In the second incident, shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, a man was walking on Kemp Road when the occupants of a blue Honda Fit approached and shot him before speeding off. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

In the third incident, shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, a man was walking on Ferguson Street, when he was shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links