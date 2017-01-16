Tensions over FNM’s Exuma pick

The Free National Movement (FNM) is investigating a complaint filed by former FNM Minister Phenton Neymour that the letter from the party’s Exuma association that claimed 28-year-old Navarro Bowe was its choice to run in that constituency contained forged signatures, FNM Chairman Sidney Collie said yesterday.

The Nassau Guardian contacted Collie after Neymour got into a seemingly tense exchange online with Reno Curling, a member of the association’s executive team, about the nomination that had been eyed by the former minister.

“I don’t know what the truth is, to tell you the truth,” Collie said.

“But the leadership of the party has a meeting with Phenton tomorrow (Monday).

“The allegation is that the letter that came from the association, the signatures that appear on the letter are not genuine, and so we are doing an investigation and until we complete the investigation, as national chairman, I better not comment because we have ratified a candidate.”

Bowe was ratified last week.

Collie said the letter recommending Bowe was very detailed about why he should get the nomination.

“Phenton has advised us that at a meeting where a vote was taken, he was the one who got the majority of the votes, but unfortunately we never got that letter,” the chairman said.

“We got one letter, and that is the one that recommended Navarro Bowe.

“He (Neymour) has lodged a complaint. He is saying that the signatures are not genuine.”

Neymour said on the weekend that the “lies” associated with the denial of his nomination for the Exuma and Ragged Island constituency will be revealed.

Neymour’s comment came in a Facebook post amid online claims that the FNM’s decision to nominate Bowe was not in line with the wishes of the party’s Exuma association.

“The lies will be revealed. The people from Exuma know the truth. Stay tuned,” he posted.

Curling posted that it is untrue that the entire executive team is set to resign over Bowe’s nomination.

Curling called the claim — made originally in a Facebook post by PLP supporter Bernard Swann — lies. He then referred to Neymour as “Phenton No More”.

Neymour shot back: “This is how you publicly speak of an Exumian who has probably the largest voting family in Exuma, former FNM MP, former FNM Cabinet minister? Hmmm. I will have a lot to say on what you call lies. Someone will need a good lawyer.”

Yesterday, Neymour declined to explain the so-called lies, promising to speak publicly in due course.

Curling also posted that the executive team is not supportive of Neymour and he should “go back to South Beach”.

Neymour responded: “The majority of the Exuma FNM executives voted for me. That is a fact and is public knowledge in Exuma. No driftwood can tell a man born in Exuma to leave Exuma. But I do see that you are open to me leaving and withdrawing the support of my family and I.

“I will inform my family of the position of an executive member of the FNM Exuma association. For the record, you know I have the largest family in Exuma.”

When contacted by The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Neymour said FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has told him he is looking into the matter of what the association’s wishes were.

“As a result of recent developments and the fact that the majority of the executives had officially voted for me, the leader has asked that I not make any public statements and to allow him three days to look into the matter,” Neymour said.

Neymour is a former MP for South Beach but lost to the PLP’s Anthony Moss when he ran for the Exuma seat in the 2012 general election. The PLP has ratified Chester Cooper, the CEO of BAF Financial, for Exuma and Ragged Island.

He is a newcomer to frontline politics, as is Bowe.

In a statement on January 11, Minnis called Bowe “one of our young change candidates”.

He said, “Navarro continues the promise I have made to bring more of our young people into our political process.”

The unease that has accompanied Bowe’s nomination coincides with the controversy that came with the decision by former FNM Lincoln Bain to join the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) and accept a nomination for Pinewood.

Bain had tried unsuccessfully to get the FNM’s nomination for that constituency.

After he left the party, the FNM’s Pinewood Executive Association resigned, saying in a letter to Minnis, “It therefore saddens us to see the weakened and broken state to which you have allowed our once great party to decline. The FNM and unity are now distant strangers.”

Last month, the FNM’s Long Island Association wrote to Minnis objecting to the party’s recent move to rescind the nomination of Loretta Butler-Turner, who has insisted she will run in Long Island no matter what.

At the time, Collie said the FNM Central Council is under no obligation to listen to a constituency association.

“Under our constitution... the council and the candidates committee may give consideration to the wishes of the constituency association, but there is no mandatory provision that whatever the party does in council or in the executive committee it has to follow the wishes of the constituency association,” he said.

The Nassau Guardian raised this point in speaking to him on the Exuma matter yesterday.

Collie said, “The recommendation (of an association) may be persuasive, but it is not compelling. The candidates committee nor the council is bound by it.”



