World relays about three months away

The year 2017 is expected to be a grand one for sports in The Bahamas, and topping the list of major events coming to these shores are the Commonwealth Youth Games, the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) Beach Soccer World Cup, and the third edition of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Relays.

There’s now less than 100 days before the start of the latter, set for April 22-23 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

From all indication, the IAAF has been very impressed and pleased with the staging of the first two world relays in The Bahamas, and hence, the staging of a third this coming April. Just like the first two, it is expected to draw thousands to the national stadium. The launch is set for this Wednesday.

The events contested will be the men and women’s 4x100 meters (m), the men and women’s 4x200m, the men and women’s 4x400m and the men and women’s 4x800m. Also, for the first time, a mixed 4x400m race will be thrown into the mix, following the introduction of such an event at the 2015 World Youth Championships. Gone from this year’s world relays are the distance medley events which replaced the men and women’s 4x1500m relays in 2015.

As in the first two editions, the men and women’s 4x100 and 4x400m are expected to be qualifying events for a major international meet. It is anticipated that the top eight in each gender, in each race, will qualify for the 2017 IAAF World Championships, set for August 4–13, in London, England.

In the first world relays in 2014 a total of 470 athletes from 41 of the 200-plus member federations of the IAAF competed. The following year, an total of 514 athletes from 42 countries competed. Record participation is expected again in the 2017 edition.

The world relays, the newest global event on the IAAF calendar, has had no other home than The Bahamas. Although other countries have come forward with an interest in hosting the event, the IAAF Council has voted to keep the mega attraction in The Bahamas. The now biennial event is promised for The Bahamas again in 2019, and the outlook for the country becoming the official home of the world relays moving forward is quite promising. Former IAAF President Lamine Diack signed off on the idea, and new president Lord Sebastian Coe appears not to be against it.

The United States of America (USA) has been dominant in the first two editions of the world relays, winning the ‘Golden Baton’ each time. The ‘Golden Baton’ award is handed out to the team that scores the most points at the world relays. Also, the world relays has quickly earned a reputation for record-breaking performances. A total of three world records were set in 2014 - the men's 4x200m by Jamaica and by Kenyan squads in both the men and women’s 4x1500m. In 2015, world records were set by the Americans in both the men and women’s distance medley relays. As mentioned, both the 4x1500m and the distance medley events will not be contested at the 2017 edition of the world relays.

Having The Bahamas as the host nation of the first three world relays, and an impending fourth, is truly significant and unprecedented, particularly with the IAAF’s strong stance on globalization and spreading the wealth around in terms of hosting meets, thereby taking the sport of athletics to all corners of the world. Never before has the first three editions of an IAAF global sporting event been held in any one city. In fact, you’ll be hard pressed to find any of its events in any one city on three occasions.

It’s safe to say the world has fallen in love with The Bahamas. The first two editions of the world relays have been grand, the third this year promises to be just as exciting. From its inaugural edition, the world relays has been lauded as an exciting innovation on the international athletics calendar with a fan-friendly focus on team competition.

The official launch of the global relay show is set for this Wednesday.



