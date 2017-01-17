Date:
Collie: PM eager for another term

Published: Jan 17, 2017

Prime Minister Perry Christie said Sunday his administration has done an excellent job governing and deserves to be re-elected, however Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie believes while Christie is “eager for another term”, Bahamians are not.

“He may think that he has done an excellent job for the Bahamian people, but they know that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government has been more concerned about taking care of their foreign allies and political supporters than the Bahamian people,” Collie said in a statement yesterday.

“Their record stands for itself – junk bond status, endemic unemployment and rising crime which has led other countries to issue travel warnings, scandals, secret deals, and continued mismanagement and failures.

“Their four and a half years have been full of empty rhetoric and broken promises, and the Bahamian people are sick and tired of it.”

Collie questioned whether Christie was aware of the “disaster” that took place in the country under his government.

“The embattled prime minister must have been living in a bubble for these past four and half years, because they have been an unmitigated disaster for the Bahamian people,” he said.

“We continue to encourage them to run on their failed record.

“While the prime minister is trying to explain away the past four and a half years, maybe the Bahamian people will finally get answers to critical questions that the PLP has been ignoring for years, like where has the VAT money gone?

“What are they hiding in their secret Baha Mar deal with their Chinese allies?

“Why have they not fixed our failing school system?

“How do they answer for the continuously high murder and crime rates for the past four consecutive years?

“The Bahamian people deserve answers to these questions and it is our sincere hope that the embattled prime minister will finally deliver answers without any more of the empty rhetoric and broken promises that the Bahamian people have become so used to.”

Collie said the FNM will continue to stand with the people and hold the PLP accountable for its “failed record”.

“We will not rest until Bahamians get satisfactory answers to their questions and concerns, not more campaign spin,” he said.

 


