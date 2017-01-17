Roberts tells Duncombe stick to religion

After leader of the Gatekeepers Pastor Jeremiah Duncombe confirmed that his group was in talks with Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner with a view to forming a coalition, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts suggested Duncombe “stick to religion” rather than venturing into politics.

“Pastor Duncombe needs to stick with what he knows best and that is religion,” Roberts said when contacted for comment yesterday.

“This is not his field. Not at all.”

On Sunday, Duncombe said if the coalition is formed, it would have the sole purpose of removing the PLP from office.

He said, “What we’ve discussed is the putting together of a coalition of independent candidates where these individuals are driven by a sense of national urgency to help save this country.

“For Gatekeepers, God and country must come before party politics and personal interests, so we are encouraging our members to run independently as Gatekeepers.

“We’ve encouraged them to be willing to make a sacrifice.”

Roberts insisted that the PLP is not at all threatened by opposition forces’ attempt to form a coalition.

He questioned Duncombe’s stance because, according to Roberts, a little over a month ago, Duncombe said he would endorse several members of the PLP.

“The coalition does not concern us (the PLP) because that is the same Jeremiah Duncombe who told me that they would endorse several candidates of the PLP, but now he is taking a different approach, but anyway,” the chairman said.

Roberts added: “He named a few about four or five weeks ago.

“He named several of them that I can’t remember off the top of my head.

“But there are several of the PLP candidates that they have endorsed.

“I guess the coalition probably makes sense to them.

“Obviously it doesn’t make sense to me.

“This country needs a cohesive proven political organization to form the government of this country, not some persons with ideas and so forth.”

Roberts said this Thursday the PLP hopes to ratify its remaining candidates.

He did not name them.



