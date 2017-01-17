Multiple vehicle police chase ends with two shot

A high-speed chase involving multiple police and the suspects of a shooting took place throughout several areas of New Providence yesterday, ending in two of the suspects being shot, one crashing his motorcycle and two others evading police.

The ordeal began around 10 a.m. at Dumping Ground Corner when two men in a silver Nissan vehicle approached a man who was standing on the side of the road and shot him before speeding off, police said.

The man was taken to hospital as police put out an all-points bulletin (APB) on the car and suspects.

Moments later, officers on patrol spotted the suspects in a silver Nissan vehicle following three men, each driving a motorcycle, on Baillou Hill Road, police said.

The police chased all five men through Yellow Elder Gardens where the suspects temporarily lost police.

However, police said they spotted the vehicles not long after in a section of Bozine Town off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, and another chase ensued.

Police said during the chase, several of the suspects fired at police.

According to reports, police returned fire and shot one of the men driving a motorcycle while another man on a motorcycle crashed.

Both men were arrested, however, the third man on a motorcycle escaped, police said.

However, the drama wasn’t over.

Police said the occupants of the silver Nissan, who had stopped a few hundred yards away from where the altercation with the motorcyclists took place, exited the vehicle and also fired at the police.

Police returned fire and shot one of the men while the other escaped on foot.

The injured men were taken to hospital where they reportedly remain in stable condition.

Police said they recovered a nine millimeter pistol containing eight live rounds of ammunition from the vehicle.

The suspects are reportedly assisting police with investigations into a number of recent shootings.



