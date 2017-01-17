DPM’s intentions ahead of PLP convention still unclear

As Prime Minister Perry Christie gears up for a leadership challenge at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) convention at the end of this month, there remains lingering questions about who else may join the race.

One such individual who has long hinted at a leadership bid is Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, the deputy leader of the PLP.

Despite his suggestive statements, when prompted about whether he intends to make a run for leader, Davis has remained noncommittal.

He was asked again yesterday while at the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, off Bimini, whether he will make a bid for leader of the PLP.

Davis committed to answering the question, but later avoided it.

While on South Bimini later on yesterday afternoon, he was asked to confirm whether he intends to run again for deputy leader. Davis said, “If I am nominated I will run, I am prepared to serve.”

The one-liner offers a subtle change in tone from previous pronouncements surrounding the matter.

In June 2015, Davis indicated his willingness to run for the leadership position.

But he neither confirmed nor denied whether he would challenge Christie.

The convention was planned for November 2015, but was eventually postponed after Hurricane Joaquin pounded the southern and central islands that October.

Before the convention was delayed, Christie appealed to Davis and Cabinet ministers with leadership aspirations to recognize that challenging him was “not the most appropriate course of action to take at this stage in our country”.

At the time, PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts said he advised Davis it was not the right time to challenge Christie.

Several months ahead of what was intended to be a November 2016 convention, Davis again said he was prepared to lead the party.

But again, he remained noncommittal about whether he would challenge Christie.

“I am prepared to lead, but again, as I said, that is a matter for our party to deal with and that is an internal matter,” Davis said.

“And as I indicated, if Mr. Christie is best to lead, then he would.”

Pressed on the heightened speculation about a Davis leadership bid, the deputy prime minister said, “I came from the old school, the era when The Royal Readers was still the staple course of study, and in one of those they had something called the golden rules of life. One of those golden rules is silence is often golden.”

At that time, Roberts indicated that now was the time for leadership aspirers in the PLP, including Davis, to challenge Christie.

Former attorney general and PLP candidate for Fort Charlotte Alfred Sears is the only person to announce that he will challenge Christie.

A Public Domain survey last year, as it relates to ratings of political leaders, showed that Sears scored 4.8, while Christie scored 4.3 on a scale of one to 10.

Davis scored 4.1.

Christie has said he is staying on as leader because young members of his government have asked him to and because he provides stability for the party.

As he spoke about the challenges and responsibilities of leadership at a PLP’s Women’s Branch meeting on Sunday, Christie said even as he tries to work in the best interest of Bahamians, he has to deal with his own colleagues who “bitch and complain”.

He indicated that the PLP has invested too much energy and creativity, and introduced too many new policy innovations to modernize the country, to squander an opportunity to win the next general election and continue to work in the best interest of the Bahamian people.

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson; Minister of Education, Science and Technology Jerome Fitzgerald; Minister of Agriculture V. Alfred Gray; Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller and Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe have all expressed their support for Christie to stay on as leader of the PLP and insisted that he cannot be beaten at convention.

Sears has expressed confidence in his ability to win.

The convention is set for January 24-26.



