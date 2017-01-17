McCartney on DNA feud: We move on

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney said the news of businessman Ethric Bowe’s resignation as the party’s candidate for Southern Shores because of his personal beef with DNA Pinewood candidate Lincoln Bain was “unexpected”, but the party will move on.

Bowe withdrew last Friday, saying over the weekend he cannot, in good conscience, be on the same team with Bain.

“It’s unfortunate that Mr. Bowe, Ethric Bowe, decided to step down and resign because he had a personal issue with Mr. Lincoln Bain,” McCartney said.

“We move on as a party.

“We will ratify a new candidate in Southern Shores, and we will move forward toward preparing for this election.

“I didn’t expect him to resign.

“I heard that he had some difficulties, but I didn’t expect it.

“... I wouldn’t say it was a shock, because he had conversations not with me personally but with other persons.

“I just wish him well and we now move on as a party.”

Bowe made a number of claims against Bain, some of which were posted online on the weekend.

He suggested the matter between them will end up before the courts.

Bain has said he intends to sue Bowe for defamation.

Bain indicated to The Nassau Guardian on Sunday that the bad blood between himself and Bowe stems from their involvement in a group called the Justice League, which was comprised of Pinewood homeowners fighting to save their homes from demolition.

He insisted Bowe did not have the interest of the homeowners at heart.

McCartney said yesterday he has yet to speak with Bowe over the matter.

“I didn’t have a conservation with him,” McCartney said.

“I got a resignation letter that came through my email and I responded by saying that I was saddened to hear that he would take this approach and resign for personal reasons.

“...We certainly didn’t expect a candidate to step down because of a disagreement because of another candidate.”

McCartney maintains that the tension has not created any division in the party, only between the two feuding men.

Bowe told The Nassau Guardian on Sunday while he plans to remain in the DNA, he intends to actively campaign against Bain.

“I am committed as a part of an investment group, we’ve committed that we are going to show up wherever Lincoln Bain is and we are going to oppose his political ambitions,” he said.

“I intend to keep that commitment.”

When asked about Bowe’s plans, McCartney said, “I will personally have a conversation with Mr. Bowe on that.”



