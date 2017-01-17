FNM Exuma assoc. executives say they want Bowe

A press release signed by a majority of the executive team of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) Exuma & Ragged Island Constituency Association issued yesterday insisted the body has the utmost confidence in Navarro Bowe, who was ratified last week as the party’s candidate for the area.

The release was sent after The Nassau Guardian reported that FNM Chairman Sidney Collie said a complaint filed by former FNM Minister Phenton Neymour that the letter from the association that claimed Bowe was its choice to run in that constituency contained forged signatures.

Collie said the leadership was scheduled to meet with Neymour yesterday to discuss the allegations.

However, Neymour told The Nassau Guardian he was not invited to any meeting.

He wished not to get into details on the matter, although in a series of Facebook posts over the weekend he claimed a majority of the members of the association had voted in favor of him being the candidate for the area.

Neymour also said he has the largest family in Exuma and questioned whether the association’s youth officer, Reno Curling, wished his (Neymour’s family) to withdraw support from the FNM in Exuma. The statement was made after Curling posted that Neymour should go back to South Beach, which he previously represented.

Neymour said on Sunday FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has asked him not to speak publicly but to give him an opportunity to look into the matter.

The association’s executive members said yesterday they are aware of the allegations made. They said they are confident Bowe can “effectively lead us to victory and capture the minds and hearts of the vast majority of the Exumas and Ragged Island constituency.

“Mr. Bowe has exhibited many qualities of which we are very proud to have at our disposal as natives of the Exumas and Ragged Island,” the press release said.

“Although other [people] have expressed interest in representing us by way of words, many of us feel that their inability to be consistently in Exuma could result in a loss of past and present voters.”

The association members also said, “We understand that none of [those who offered as candidates] are lacking in their ability to lead, thus we are standing by the wisdom and knowledge of our council and leadership.

“We have all deemed it fit for Mr. Bowe to be the FNM’s candidate here in the Exumas and Ragged Island, and he has acted in accordance to his aspiration of embracing that role; thus, we must move forward.

“Finally, Mr. Bowe is fully capable and qualified to be a great agent of change for Exuma and the entire Bahamas. You’ve seen his resume, felt the power of his words, and given us exactly what we’ve needed to succeed.”

Minnis said in a statement last week that Bowe, 28, has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in structural and geotechnical engineering.

After working in California for several years, he returned to Exuma to work as CEO and CTO for his company remotely, according to the FNM leader.

“Navarro continues the promise I have made to bring more of our young people into our political process,” Minnis said.

Seeking to brush aside what they see as a “distraction”, the association’s executive members said, “We are now ready to move our focus away from any non-factual issues surrounding our constituency association and give Mr. Bowe our undivided attention and support to secure the future of the Exumas and Ragged Island.”

Neymour, meanwhile, has said he will speak to the “lies” that were told in relation to him being denied the nomination.



