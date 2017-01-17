Former PM insists he never thought of returning

In his first public statement since last July, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham reiterated yesterday that at no time did he contemplate seeking a return to frontline politics after he retired in 2012.

“I have never revisited the decision nor contemplated revisiting it. That is the truth, plain and simple,” said Ingraham in a letter to the editor.

“I repeat for the benefit of your editorial writer, in the simplest language possible: I have retired from frontline politics. I have not sought nor considered returning to frontline politics since May 2012, and will not give the matter any further consideration.”

Ingraham was responding to an editorial in The Nassau Guardian yesterday that said, “Ingraham and his supporters gave serious consideration to a leadership bid at the FNM convention last year. The decision was made at the last minute to pull back.”

Ingraham said he generally ignores misstatements and inaccurate statements so as to avoid giving credence to the “babble that sometimes masquerades as truth”.

But he said the statement in the editorial went beyond the pale.

“I cannot speak for what ‘supporters’ may have done,” he said, “but I never considered such a proposal.”

Ingraham said: “On a weekly, if not daily, basis someone calls me by telephone or drops by to see me in my office to lament either the state of our country or the state of my party. Invariably they exhort me to reconsider my retirement from frontline politics.

“I listen patiently and then repeat that my decision to retire from frontline politics following the defeat of my party at the 2012 general election is final.”

In his letter yesterday, Ingraham said: “I recall on more than one occasion reflecting publicly on the shelf life of politicians. My position is recorded in an interview I gave to the Bahamas Handbook in 2010.

“In that interview Tosheena Robinson-Blair recorded my words: ‘I only want to serve as long as the people of Abaco or the people of The Bahamas think I should serve.

“‘My departure now is, quite frankly, in the hands of the people. Whenever that time comes I would embrace it, accept it and express my gratitude. I won’t be like other people, angry and vex.

“The public was very good to me. If they decide, ‘Well, Hubert, we had enough of you, time for you to go,’ I’ll say ‘thank you very much’.”

On May 7, 2012, voters sent that very message to Ingraham.

He announced on the night of the election that he was retiring as leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) and would not take his seat in the Parliament, although he had won the North Abaco election.”

With the FNM facing a great deal of infighting this term under the leadership of Dr. Hubert Minnis, there had been calls in some circles for Ingraham to return.

But Ingraham said last July, ahead of the FNM’s convention, that he never considered coming back, even though some of his friends “didn’t pay attention to what I said”.

He said yesterday: “I was privileged and honored to be chosen by the good people of North Abaco to represent them in the House of Assembly for 35 years.

“I was humbled and honored to be chosen by the Free National Movement to hold the position of leader for a total of 19 years.

“I am grateful to the Bahamian people who made me prime minister of The Bahamas for 15 years in three non-consecutive terms in office. I accepted the verdict of the Bahamian electorate in May 2012. I am and will remain retired.”

Talk of a possible Ingraham return for the most part died down in national conversations after his media interviews last July, but some supporters still contend that he should have returned to frontline politics.

The FNM is not expected to hold any more conventions ahead of the next general election, so no leadership race is scheduled.

Despite several challenges to his leadership, Minnis has remained cemented in his position, and has vowed to lead the FNM in “rescuing” The Bahamas.

In October 2012, after the FNM lost the North Abaco by-election, Minnis declared, “The Ingraham era is over.”



