Gibson provides breakdown on hurricane relief spending

Minister of Labour Shane Gibson and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins yesterday clashed over government spending over the last three months associated with the devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew.

Following a detailed communication of government’s spending and relief efforts since October, Rollins asked Gibson to advise the Bahamian people how much the government has spent in total to date and how much of the $150 million it approved to borrow has been spent.

“We came to this House and a resolution was brought and passed unanimously for the borrowing of $150 million, and I think the Bahamian people are entitled to know how much of that $150 million has to date been spent and what is the lion’s share of the money; what in fact has it been spent on? Rollins asked.

Gibson shot back that Rollins must not have been paying attention during his communication.

“Mr. Speaker, I feel now like I was sleeping because I thought I went through that and I said how many contracts were issued, [and] how much money was spent on cleanup,” he said.

“I thought we went through all of that already.

“I did not give him a cumulative figure, but if you look at the communication you can just add it up.

“One plus one is two. Everything is there.”

However, Rollins said the people deserve answers, prompting Gibson to advise the Fort Charlotte MP that he (Gibson) has been elected in Golden Gates three times and also represents people, while some members of Parliament prior to the last general election had “never been on the ballot before”.

Gibson eventually explained that though the $150 million was approved, the government has not drawn down on that money.

In his breakdown of government spending relating to the Category 4 storm, Gibson indicated that the government issued over $1.1 million in cash vouchers and provided approximately $3.7 million in material and labor assistance.

As of last week Thursday, 830 letters of intent were issued to contractors on New Providence.

Gibson also gave an update on the “low cost” loan offerings.

Impacted individuals who qualified borrowed over $24 million, according to the minister.

The application process, which was suspended last month, recommenced last week.

As it relates to cleanup efforts, the minister indicated that tens of millions of dollars was spent for New Providence as of last month.

The price tag for cleanup efforts on Grand Bahama was nearly $1 million, while the estimated cost for Central Andros is nearly $40,000.

Gibson said he expects these efforts to be completed at the end of the month.

He pointed to major challenges, namely people dumping once an area has been cleared.

He pledged that once completed, the total cost for cleaning up the islands impacted will be provided.

According to Gibson, contracts for repairs to the Senate, the Churchill Building and the Tracon Building will cost the government around $3.36 million.

While the government is still awaiting detailed scoping, it will take an estimated $16.54 million to repair government buildings on New Providence.

It will take an estimated $2.42 million to repair docks, bridges and seawalls and $1.31 million to repair roads on New Providence.

Gibson said it will take an estimated $20.31 million to repair government buildings, infrastructure and roads on Andros and Grand Bahama.

He also noted that repairs to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture are anticipated to cost over a quarter of a million dollars.

Gibson advised that the hit to the agriculture sector on New Providence, Grand Bahama, Exuma, North Andros and Long Island was nearly $1.3 million.

With respect to the fisheries sector, the cost to New Providence, Grand Bahama and North Andros was estimated at $1.9 million.

Additionally, Gibson said a total of $1.62 million was privately donated to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to Gibson, 106 families were displaced as a result of Matthew.

He also provided a breakdown of home repairs on the various islands impacted.

"Mr. Speaker, while progress has been made in the restoration of our islands over the past three months, there is still much work to be done," Gibson said.

"In the coming weeks, the major focus will be on the repair program for private homes and we expect that the pace will be greatly accelerated as more vouchers are issued and contracts for repairs are executed.”



