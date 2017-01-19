Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Kidnapping case discontinued

Published: Jan 19, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

The attorney general discontinued a kidnapping case after the alleged victim failed to show up to testify.

Prosecutors alleged that Tearge Fowler kidnapped Alridge Sturrup on August 23, 2015, caused harm to him and threatened to kill him.

Although Sturrup was informed of the trial before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs, he did not appear for the proceedings.

Yesterday, prosecutor Algernon Allen Jr. presented a nolle prosequi directing the proceedings be brought to an end.

Calvin Seymour represented Fowler, who was on bail.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links