Kidnapping case discontinued

The attorney general discontinued a kidnapping case after the alleged victim failed to show up to testify.

Prosecutors alleged that Tearge Fowler kidnapped Alridge Sturrup on August 23, 2015, caused harm to him and threatened to kill him.

Although Sturrup was informed of the trial before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs, he did not appear for the proceedings.

Yesterday, prosecutor Algernon Allen Jr. presented a nolle prosequi directing the proceedings be brought to an end.

Calvin Seymour represented Fowler, who was on bail.



