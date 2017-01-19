Man accused of murdering mother videotaped body, court told

A man accused of murdering his mother photographed and videotaped her body on the ground, prosecutors allege.

Jerome Butler, 57, is accused of killing his mother, 81, in their home at Highbury Park on February 4, 2015.

Butler, who is in custody, has denied the murder charge at his trial before Justice Indra Charles.

Yesterday, Corporal Chris Pickstock presented images and videos extracted from a Samsung Galaxy cell phone, allegedly owned by Butler on February 11.

According to Pickstock, the videos and photos were taken on February 4 at 6:30 a.m. and a 6:34 a.m.

During questioning by defense lawyer David Cash, Pickstock acknowledged that there were “a lot” of other videos and photos in the phone.

Also testifying was crime scene investigator Constable 1800 Levar Neely, who said he took photographs of the crime scene on February 10.

One of the photographs showed a suspected blood stain on the bedroom floor, Neely said.

Cash asked Neely if it was the “best practice” in homicide investigations to take photographs while the body was at the scene.

Neely agreed.

Neely also agreed that he could not say how many people were in the room between February 4 and 10.

The trial continues today. Uel Johnson is the prosecutor.



