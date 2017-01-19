Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Man accused of murdering mother videotaped body, court told
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jan 19, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A man accused of murdering his mother photographed and videotaped her body on the ground, prosecutors allege.

Jerome Butler, 57, is accused of killing his mother, 81, in their home at Highbury Park on February 4, 2015.

Butler, who is in custody, has denied the murder charge at his trial before Justice Indra Charles.

Yesterday, Corporal Chris Pickstock presented images and videos extracted from a Samsung Galaxy cell phone, allegedly owned by Butler on February 11.

According to Pickstock, the videos and photos were taken on February 4 at 6:30 a.m. and a 6:34 a.m.

During questioning by defense lawyer David Cash, Pickstock acknowledged that there were “a lot” of other videos and photos in the phone.

Also testifying was crime scene investigator Constable 1800 Levar Neely, who said he took photographs of the crime scene on February 10.

One of the photographs showed a suspected blood stain on the bedroom floor, Neely said.

Cash asked Neely if it was the “best practice” in homicide investigations to take photographs while the body was at the scene.

Neely agreed.

Neely also agreed that he could not say how many people were in the room between February 4 and 10.

The trial continues today. Uel Johnson is the prosecutor.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links