Minnis and Major at odds over boundaries report deadline

The government’s failure to table the Boundaries Commission report in Parliament is a breach of the constitution, charged Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday.

“We are supposed to be a country of law and order,” Minnis said.

“Our constitution clearly states that the Boundaries Commission should report no later than five years [from the date of last report].

“...The last boundaries report was on the 17th of November, 2011.

“This only shows why we have so much problems within our society.

“If a young man does something wrong, and he breaks the law in our society, what happens? He is arrested.

“Yet the government, on numerous occasions, is in breach of the constitution [and] has no respect for the law.

“Can we arrest them?

“No, but what we can do [is] when election is called, these lawbreakers must be removed.”

Article 70.1 of the Bahamas constitution states: “The commission shall, in accordance with the provisions of this article, at intervals of not more than five years, review the number and boundaries of the constituencies into which The Bahamas is divided and shall submit to the governor general a single report either (a) stating that in the opinion of the commission, no change is required; or (b) recommending certain changes, and the governor general shall cause such report to be laid before the House of Assembly forthwith.”

When asked to respond to this charge, Speaker of the House Dr. Kendal Major said that Minnis and Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells, who raised the issue in the House yesterday, were incorrect in their interpretation of the constitution.

“I believe the five-year period speaks to the calling of a new Parliament,” Major told reporters yesterday in the foyer of the House of Assembly.

“It [the constitution] indicated that in five years it should be reviewed.

“The deadline to report was a self-imposed deadline, but it was not based on the constitution.

“So I think that premise is a bit misinterpreted.”

FNM Chairman Sidney Collie yesterday also lashed out at the government over its failure to table the report.

“How can this government plan to call an election when they have repeatedly failed to deliver on their responsibility of finishing the Boundaries Commission report?” Collie asked in a statement to the press.

“... This is a desperate act of a desperate party trying to cling to power after years of disastrous, incompetent and failed leadership.

“Five years ago, the Bahamian people had the map in November.

“They were empowered to study their options and know their choices for office.

“Is it any wonder why some Bahamians have been slow to register when this government is sending signals that they would rather hold this election in the dark of night, away from prying eyes similar to how they conduct government businesses behind closed doors in secrecy?

“The Bahamian people deserve to know their constituencies and who is holding up the process.”

Major announced ahead of the Christmas recess that he expected the report to be tabled when Parliament returned last week Monday.

But on that day, the speaker said “much to my disappointment” several “unprecedented and mitigating factors”, including information leaked in December, impacted the commission’s work.



