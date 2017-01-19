Speaker expects boundaries report ‘very shortly’

Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major expressed confidence yesterday that the much-awaited final report of the Boundaries Commission would be tabled in Parliament “within two weeks or very shortly”.

“In speaking with the government members and the commission I am satisfied that there was an argument put forth that we will allow a little bit more time to increase and beef up the voter registration [numbers],” he told reporters in the foyer of the House, following the morning session during which the Official Opposition raised concern about the tabling of the report.

“There is more access. There are more opportunities to register.

“Individual members ought to convince as many persons as possible and assist them in registering.

"In our discussion in the House today, opposition members expressed some concern,and the question arose as to constitutionally whether the prime minister should make a decision with the voter registration being as low as it is. And I think all of us could agree that we would rather not, or wait until it’s increased to the extent that it’s a reasonable amount that speaks to the aspirations of the Bahamian people.

“At some point we will have to make a decision and make a cut off point.

“The argument has been put forth. I thought it was a cogent argument to wait a few more weeks and see what happens.”

Asked whether the report was completed from the commission’s end, Major said, “From my standpoint it is completed. It is my understanding that even the prime minister may have it in his [possession]. I did not give it to the prime minister.

“That’s not necessarily the protocol, but it’s pretty much done.

“We just need to bring it to the commission so that the opposition members could have full view of it, and then debate internally before it is released publicly.”

Although the commission has used projections of voter registration to guide its report, it normally benefits from the guidance of the current voter registration data.

“We want to use voter registration as up to date as possible,” Major noted.

However, voter registration, at last report, was under 50 percent of the projected registered voters (80,000 registered voters of the 182,000 eligible). Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage, who has ministerial responsibility for elections, called the figure unprecedented.

The speaker previously confirmed the creation of one new constituency, St. Cecilia, for the next general election.

When asked whether the creation of a new constituency was justified on the basis of the projected registration data, Major said he could not answer that question, as he had not “gathered the rationale for adding the constituency”, which he expects to become clearer when debate on the report begins.

“The debate has not happened yet, so I can’t answer that,” he said.

Nottage appealed for parliamentarians to set about strongly encouraging and assisting citizens to get registered to vote.

Major announced ahead of the Christmas recess that he expected the report to be tabled when Parliament returned, last week Monday.

But on the day, the speaker said “much to my disappointment” several “unprecedented and mitigating factors”, including information leaked in December, impacted the commission’s work.

In a statement on Tuesday, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said it is time for Prime Minister Perry Christie to give Bahamians an opportunity to vote for new leadership, and the first step is to table the Boundaries Commission report in Parliament.



