Marine spared jail time in club brawl

A defence force marine was yesterday spared jail time for causing harm to three people during a bar fight in Inagua.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney ordered Able Seaman Olishavon Armbrister to pay a total of $4,500 in restitution to Romeo Durham, Geoffrey Knowles and Robert Hanchel over the October 31, 2015 incident.

Armbrister also has to attend anger management classes and perform 160 hours of community service. If Armbrister complies with these conditions by June 23, he would get an absolute discharge.

McKinney told Armbrister that law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard and he ought to have known better.

According to testimony, residents turned on Armbrister and two other marines after they allegedly assaulted a man after making advances toward his girlfriend.

The situation became so tense that the marines had to be evacuated to New Providence, the investigating officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Michael Barrett testified.

Durham said that Armbrister hit him in the head with a beer bottle.

During his testimony, Armbrister denied the allegations.

He said, “I am trained in military tactics and self defense. I don’t need no bottle to deal with nobody.”

Lennox Coleby represented Armbrister and Sergeant 1406 Philip Davis prosecuted.



