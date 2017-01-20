Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Marine spared jail time in club brawl
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jan 20, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A defence force marine was yesterday spared jail time for causing harm to three people during a bar fight in Inagua.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney ordered Able Seaman Olishavon Armbrister to pay a total of $4,500 in restitution to Romeo Durham, Geoffrey Knowles and Robert Hanchel over the October 31, 2015 incident.

Armbrister also has to attend anger management classes and perform 160 hours of community service. If Armbrister complies with these conditions by June 23, he would get an absolute discharge.

McKinney told Armbrister that law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard and he ought to have known better.

According to testimony, residents turned on Armbrister and two other marines after they allegedly assaulted a man after making advances toward his girlfriend.

The situation became so tense that the marines had to be evacuated to New Providence, the investigating officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Michael Barrett testified.

Durham said that Armbrister hit him in the head with a beer bottle.

During his testimony, Armbrister denied the allegations.

He said, “I am trained in military tactics and self defense. I don’t need no bottle to deal with nobody.”

Lennox Coleby represented Armbrister and Sergeant 1406 Philip Davis prosecuted.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links